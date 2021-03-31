Guardian Capital LP adds two new mandates to its roster of solutions focused on Guarding Your Prosperity Journey™

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (Guardian Capital) today announced the launch of ETF series of Guardian Canadian Bond ETF and Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund (the Guardian Funds), which are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) when the market opens this morning.



These Guardian Funds continue the build-out of solutions that strive to improve risk-adjusted outcomes for investors in their Prosperity Journey. Guardian Capital aims to achieve this by using a thoughtful risk management approach, which combines long-term discipline with fundamental analysis.

“In an investment landscape that is frequently prioritizing the chase for short-term gains over risk management, these new offerings mirror two long-tenured mandates currently managed by Guardian Capital for institutions and high-net-worth investors, and are focused on delivering strong risk-adjusted long-term returns,” said Barry Gordon, Managing Director and Head of Canadian Retail Asset Management at Guardian Capital. “We believe these Guardian Funds fit seamlessly into our existing offerings focused on Guarding Your Prosperity Journey™, providing two more ways for Canadian investors to capitalize on Guardian Capital’s expertise.”

For more details, visit: guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions/.

About the Guardian Funds

Guardian Canadian Bond ETF (TSX: GCBD) seeks to provide a high level of current interest income while at the same time preserving capital and seeking opportunities for capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in Canadian bonds, debentures, notes or other evidence of indebtedness. This Guardian Fund uses a proactive, disciplined management approach while employing various analytical tools to identify investments that offer value on a relative basis, with a view to maximizing current income while preserving the prospect for some capital growth. Guardian Capital adheres to a risk management process that is designed to limit total exposure to individual issuers, diversify exposure to various term maturities and credit risks, and maintain portfolio liquidity.

Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund (TSX: GCSC) seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital while maintaining steady current dividend income by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in common shares or other equity-related securities issued by Canadian companies, with a focus on reducing exposure to resources. Guardian Capital seeks to identify companies that it believes have the potential to provide above-market returns with below-market risk using a rigorous fundamental approach to security selection, and generally aims to have reduced exposure to volatile resource-dependent sectors of the Canadian market.

Guardian Canadian Bond ETF has closed its initial offering of ETF units and Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund has closed its initial offering of unhedged ETF units (together with the ETF units, the Units). All Units of the Guardian Funds are denominated in Canadian dollars.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds, including the Guardian Funds. Additionally, Guardian Capital manages portfolios for defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited. For further information on Guardian Capital, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. As at December 31, 2020, Guardian had C$46 billion of assets under management and C$22 billion of assets under administration. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio, which had a fair market value of C$633 million at December 31, 2020. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the TSX; in 2019, Guardian celebrated 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Funds and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Guardian Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the Guardian Funds is contained in their prospectus. Guardian Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of a Guardian Fund on the TSX. If the Units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Guardian Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.