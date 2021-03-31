Dragon’s Den Success Story, Custom Tattoo Design, Looks to Canadian Retail Investors in Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Tattoo Design, a technology and design company specializing in unique tattoo designs for individuals and businesses, has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on the FrontFundr platform, a Canadian equity crowdfunding company helping businesses raise the capital they need to grow. After identifying new areas where Custom Tattoo Design can utilize their existing customer base to expand their service offering, they are offering Canadian investors the chance to be a part of the company’s expected growth. For as little as $500, Canadians can own shares in Custom Tattoo Design by investing through the FrontFundr platform.

Lee Roller, the founder and CEO of Custom Tattoo Design, said, “We’ve spent the past three years perfecting our business model, to ensure we deliver high quality, custom pieces of artwork to our customers, whether that’s the individual looking to memorialize a part of their history with a tattoo, or the AAA game studio who wants more realistic looking tattoos in their game. Now, we’ve identified additional places where our top of the line design skills and our technological advantages meet and we’re poised to be the next Canadian success story.”

Custom Tattoo Design has plans to grow the business using the funds raised, including:

Tattoo Connect - an app connecting people looking for tattoos with local artists looking for clients.

Custom Tattoo Design has identified a large target market in the digital ads space and has allotted an additional $150,000 of increased spending.

Expansion of business design services to more customers with an improved back-end customer experience and personalized account services.



For more information on how you can invest, visit https://frontfundr.com/customtattoodesign

About Custom Tattoo Design, Inc.: Custom Tattoo Design is the world’s largest online retailer of custom tattoo designs. Founded in 2012, Custom Tattoo Design serves customers in over 100 countries and has completed tens of thousands of custom designs. They’ve worked with individuals and businesses, helping bring the tattoo design aesthetic to all of their customers.

About FrontFundr: FrontFundr uses cutting-edge technology to provide all Canadians with access to investment opportunities in innovative start-ups and growth businesses. It provides companies with an alternative source of capital that helps them to grow, while also enabling them to convert their customers and followers into brand champions and investors.

Lee Roller

Custom Tattoo Design, Inc.

289-230-0463

leeroller@customtattoodesign.ca



