Global Telecom Managed Services Industry

Abstract:
- The global market for Telecom Managed Services is forecast to reach US$26. 2 billion by 2025, driven by growing reliance of the telecom industry on innovative new IT technologies and the ensuing need to reduce costs by outsourcing maintenance and management operations. Telecom operators are witnessing the convergence of traditional wireless technologies with Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, drone-based broadband connectivity, cloud computing, software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV),among others. To survive in the highly competitive market, telecom service providers need to disrupt the market with innovative services based on emerging technologies. This convergence of technologies and the urgent need to reduce cost and complexity is pushing up the value of telecom managed services. Benefits of outsourcing management of IT/technology infrastructure include reduce need to handle technology challenges i. e. , compatibility issues across applications in cloud environments; performance, reliability & scalability challenges; and faster development of new services. Telecom managed services refers to managing technology infrastructure lounging in an enterprise environment on an ongoing basis through standardized as well as customized offerings intended to deliver on agreed-upon or standard target SLAs. Managed services emphasize on extending the capability to manage the client solution `end-to-end` by delivering active-monitoring features to the provided IT solution and proactively reporting events and faults, while guaranteeing that restoration occurs within the purview of SLA commitments. Challenges related to maintaining `end-to-end` SLAs relevant and beneficial from a client`s perspective grows substantially as the complexity of the IT solution increases. Telecom managed services are offered across in different forms including managed network services, managed data & information services, managed communication services, managed mobility services, managed data center services, and managed security services.
- Opportunities in the market are expected to come from both large-scale enterprises as well as growing cluster of SMBs. Accelerated adoption within SMBs especially will be a primary growth factor for managed services market. With SMBs too opening up to end-to-end network solutions with focus on improving productivity and efficiency of their operations, demand prospects for managed services in the segment are expected to grow considerably. With service providers using advanced technologies and innovative managed solutions for providing their services, demand prospects for bundled managed services is expected to get a big boost in coming years. Given this diversity of end-use sectors, future prospects for managed services look bright and the market is expected to witness steady and sustained growth in the years to come. Region-wise, the US and Europe, where the concept of managed services is already established and has wider traction among enterprises, would continue to steer overall growth in the market. Amalgamation of IT and telecom sectors in these regions would play major role in widespread adoption of managed services. On the other hand, China and Asia-Pacific are poised to emerge as fastest growing regional markets, in lieu of growing emphasis on IT infrastructure management through advanced strategies. Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Telecom Managed Services
Telecom Managed Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Managed Data Center Services: Largest Service Segment
Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market:
Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
EXHIBIT 1: World Internet Data Centers Market in US$ Million:
(2019 & 2022)
Managed Mobility Services Emerges as Fastest Growing Category
Rise of BYOD Solidifies Relevancy of Managed Mobility Services
Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few
Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the
Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT
Departments
Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets
Economic Scenario and its Impact on Telecom Managed Services
Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Managed Data & Information Services Sustains
Momentum in Telecom Managed Services Market
Relevancy of Managed Communication Services Augurs Well
VoIP Pulling Away Voice Minutes from Traditional PSTN
Growing Investments in 4G, Promised Benefits of 5G & the
Ensuing Emphasis on VoLTE to Boost VoIP Adoption
EXHIBIT 3: 4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for
the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Growing Opportunities for Managed Security Services
Security Threats from Cloud Infrastructure Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 4: Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage
Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT
Managed Network Services Remain a Prominent Segment
Rising Trend for Operational Efficiency, Agility and
Reliability in Business Process Benefits Telecom Managed
Services
Telecom Managed Services Minimizes Risks Associated with
Business Operations Security
Focus on Core Business Activities Provides Momentum
Reduction of Managing Enterprise Infrastructure Cost Bolsters
Market Prospects
Rising Demand for Cloud based Offerings Extend Opportunities
Ability of Telecom Managed Services for Disaster Control and
Recovery Augurs Well
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
