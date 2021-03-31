New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfinance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- The global market for Microfinance is projected to reach US$313.7 billion by 2025, driven by the rising inequality in wealth distribution and the resulting increase in the number of unbanked people. The wealth divide between the billionaires and bottom 50% of humanity is continuing to increase. Number of billionaires’ wealth needed to equal the wealth of the bottom 50% of the world population has fallen from 210 in the year 2010 to just 25 in the year 2019. This indicates increasing concentration of wealth in the hands a few high-net-worth individuals. Under this scenario, a massive % of population lives below the "International Poverty Line". Micro financing is one of the ways to pull people out of extreme poverty. The world’s poorest countries are the top markets for microfinance initiatives. Micro financing provides access to microloans to low-income and poverty-stricken households who are not served by traditional financial systems. In contrast to conventional banks that do not provide loans to people with no or insufficient assets and do not offer microloans, microfinance makes it possible for these individuals to access the loan. By 2014, microfinance operations directly benefitted over 130 million people. In addition, over 500 million individuals have been directly and indirectly benefitted from such operations. The access to even a small credit holds potential to end the cycle of poverty by offering opportunities like business, job and education. Families with access to micro financing are unlikely to discontinue education of their children owing to economic reasons. In addition, microfinance allows clients to start small businesses, which create new jobs. Microfinance promotes economic development, growth and employment by supporting small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs. Apart from improving living standards of impoverished communities, the concept helps poor in efficiently managing their finances, leveraging economic opportunities and managing risks. Moreover, microfinance operations empower women and may result in more prosperity and stability in families. On the other hand, micro financing is available to just 20% of the 3 billion individuals who qualify as poor.
- The global microfinance market is led by banking institutions that are estimated to retain their prime position in the coming years. While banks are anticipated to benefit from their low interest rates, their reluctance to provide loans to SMEs is expected to propel the non-banking sector. The latter segment is bound to also gain from increasing focus on non-bank financial resources like mutual funds. By end-user, the services segment is estimated to post impressive gains on the basis of loans granted. The microfinance market is anticipated to also receive strong contribution from the household and agriculture sectors. Asia-Pacific is projected to make a notable value contribution to the global microfinance market. The regional market is likely to receive a strong impetus from India along with China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Macau, Taiwan and Japan. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to gain from the confluence of a number of positive factors such as rapid industrialization, strong demand for goods & services, and rising consumer awareness. In addition, the emergence of various Islamic financial services and banks coupled with the issuance of Sukuk is expected to further augment the market growth in the coming years. South Asia is recognized as the leading market for microfinance worldwide, in terms of number of borrowers. An important feature of microfinance market in South Asia is that a dominant share of borrowers is made up of women. Though the region holds the leading share of global borrower numbers, South Asia is ranked second in terms of credit portfolio. Within South Asia, India accounts for a significantly high share of the overall borrowers. India remains a highly promising microfinance market with high growth recorded in terms of borrowers and loan portfolio.
- Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured) -
- 51Give (China)
- Al Amana Microfinance
- Al-Barakah Microfinance Bank
- Annapurna Finance (P) Ltd
- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd.
- Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.
- Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Bank Rakyat Indonesia
- BRAC
- BSS Microfinance Ltd.
- Grameen Foundation
- Jamii Bora Bank
- Kiva
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty
Microfinance Functioning
Key Principles Related to Microfinance
Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing
Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked
and Alleviate Property Propels Growth
Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow
EXHIBIT 1: Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active
Borrowers in Million for the Years 2010-2018
EXHIBIT 2: % of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions:
(in %) by Geographic Region for 2018
EXHIBIT 3: Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active
Borrowers by Male and Female Individuals for 2018
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
51Give (China)
Al Amana Microfinance (Morocco)
Al-Barakah Microfinance Bank (Nigeria)
Annapurna Finance (P) Ltd (India)
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (Brazil)
Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Indonesia)
BRAC (Bangladesh)
BSS Microfinance Ltd. (India)
Grameen Foundation (USA)
Jamii Bora Bank (Kenya)
Kiva (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress,
Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs
EXHIBIT 4: Large Proportion of Unbanked Individuals Raises
Importance of Microfinancing for Microbusinesses: Global
Breadkwon of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Country for
2019
EXHIBIT 5: Global Breadkwon of Unbanked Adult Population (in %)
by Gender for 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: %
of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked (2019)
EXHIBIT 7: Unmet Financing Needs of Micro, Small and Medium
Enterprises (MSMEs): Finance Gap (in $ Billion) of MSMEs in
Developing Economies for 2019
Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review
Strategies
Microfinance Presents Powerful Tool for Small Businesses &
Entrepreneurs to Access Capital
Microfinance Industry?s Growing Role in Impact Investments and
Achievement of SDGs
Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs
Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth
Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape
EXHIBIT 8: Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding
Reach of Microfinance: Global Mobile Payments Market in US$
Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance
Institutions
Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable
Financial Inclusion
Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns
Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty
Alleviation in Islamic Nations
EXHIBIT 9: Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for
2019
Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market,
Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players
Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low
Income Customers
Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance
EXHIBIT 10: Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions an Indication of
Climate Change: Global CO2 Concentrations (in ppm) for the
Years 2000-2100
Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical
Significance in Financial Realm
Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism
Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model
Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs
Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry
Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Microfinance by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Banks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Banks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Banks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Banks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Banks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Banks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Microfinance Market in Europe: An Overview
France: Microcredit Industry Exhibits Strong Growth
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Microfinance by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance
by Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance
by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Microfinance Market in India to Maintain Healthy Growth Trend
Indian Microfinance Market Poised to Witness More Consolidation
A Peek into Microfinance Providers in the Indian Microlending
Landscape
Primary Challenges Affecting Competitiveness of Microfinance
Institutions in India
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: India Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance
by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance
by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Microfinance
by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AFRICA
Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 93
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________