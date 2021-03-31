New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Periodontal Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044780/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market to Reach $605.5 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Periodontal Therapeutics estimated at US$336.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$605.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. Systemic Antibiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$471.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Local Antibiotics segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $91.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
- The Periodontal Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$91.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$125.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
- 3M ESPE
- Align Technology, Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- DenMat Holdings LLC
- DENTSPLY International, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Fibrocell Science, Inc.
- Glidewell Laboratories
- Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Nobel Biocare Holding AG
- OraPharma
- Purdue Pharma LP
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Ultradent Products, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044780/?utm_source=GNW
