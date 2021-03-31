Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology estimated at US$ 762.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

E-Band, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 35.6% CAGR and reach US$ 4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the V-Band segment is readjusted to a revised 29.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $229.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.3% CAGR



The Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 229.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 33.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31% and 29.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.2% CAGR.



Other Frequency Bands Segment to Record 33% CAGR



In the global Other Frequency Bands segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 57.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 424.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 724.9 Million by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

