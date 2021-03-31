Light Media Acquires KWONFT.com and KWONNFT.com

Acquisitions Strengthen Crypto Revolution Positioning In Burgeoning NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Space



Atlanta, GA and New York, NY, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, announced today that it has acquired: KWONFT.com and KWONNFT.com.

"CryptoCurrency Revolution continues to accelerate at LightSpeed, as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) take-off. Light Media will not be on the outside looking in, and has formed a strategic alliance with a key developer to firm up positioning in the rapidly-evolving crypto space. There is more news to come,” said Danny Wilson, CEO, Light Media Network.

About NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens): A non-fungible token is a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, videos, items in video games and other forms of creative work. While the digital files themselves are infinitely reproducible, the NFTs representing them are tracked on their underlying blockchains and provide buyers with proof of ownership. Blockchains such as Ethereum, and Flow each have their own token standards to define their use of NFTs.

About Light Media: Through its internet, radio, television, print and special events asset platforms, Light Media (OTC: LGMH) specializes in the marketing and distribution of inspirational music, video, apps (audio, visual, games) and entertainment worldwide, as well as cryptocurrency-centric platforms and technology. LGMH has been steadily investing and reinvesting in its quest to build a leading, global multi-media conglomerate by delivering to the chosen target market community environments. Light Media is recognized by RBR as one of the Top 25 US-based publicly-traded radio/media companies, and by NYU School of Business as one of the Top 1000 media companies in the world. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com. To listen to Light Media's flagship radio station franchise "The King," serving Top 10 US Media market of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, please visit: www.1055TheKing.com. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com; www.LightMediaHoldings.com; or www.InvaluableMedia.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Light Media (OTC: "LGMH") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

