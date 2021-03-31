Worldwide Engineering Services Outsourcing Industry to 2025 - by Service, Location, Application and Region

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global engineering services outsourcing market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Engineering services outsourcing (ESO) refers to the process of hiring various non-physical engineering functions, such as designing, prototyping, system integration and testing, from an external source. These services are required at the early stages of the product design and development process and utilize various information-technology (IT)-based tools and databases. For instance, in the network and communications sector, ESO is used for hiring network design services, geospatial data analytics and inventory management. Apart from this, it also finds extensive applications in industrial automation, supply chain and product cycle management and remote monitoring of the devices.



Increasing industrial automation, along with the rising adoption of integrated solutions for analyzing and designing engineering systems, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of engineering systems, such as computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided engineering (CAE), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) and electronic design automation (EDA) software, is also driving the market growth. These software aid in enhancing the overall efficiencies of the production processes and can be operated by the user over smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Various technological advancements and the incorporation of digital transformational services are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are integrating smart manufacturing systems, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for improved modeling and detailing of the products, which is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of strategic outsourcing services by the automotive, marine and offshore sectors, along with the development of 3D printing solutions, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global engineering services outsourcing market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global engineering services outsourcing market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, service, location and application.



Breakup by Service:

Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing

Others

Breakup by Location:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ALTEN, Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., EPAM Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Sonata Software Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group) and Wipro Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global engineering services outsourcing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global engineering services outsourcing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the location?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global engineering services outsourcing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service

6.1 Designing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Prototyping

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 System Integration

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Testing

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Location

7.1 Onshore

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offshore

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Aerospace

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Construction

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Consumer Electronics

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Semiconductors

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Pharmaceuticals

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Telecom

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accenture Plc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Altair Engineering Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 ALTEN

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 EPAM Systems Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 HCL Technologies Limited

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Infosys Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Sonata Software Limited

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Wipro Limited

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34h670