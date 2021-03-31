Global Servo Motors and Drives Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Servo Motors and Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global servo motors and drives market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Servo motors and drives refer to the automated linear or rotary actuators used for precise position control in industrial machineries, such as conveyor belts, packaging machines, food processing units, semiconductors and robots. They are a crucial component of the servo motor controller and operate in closed-loop mechanisms that register positional feedback to control the rotational speed of the motors.

Some of the most commonly used servo motors and drives include simple direct current (DC) brushless, brushed, linear servo motors and alternating current (AC) motors and drives. They are commonly used as an amplifier to control the amount of current being transferred to the motor. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, packaging, oil & gas and chemicals & petrochemicals.



The increasing automation in factories and other industrial units represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the widespread utilization of robotics across industries is also augmenting the market growth. Industrial robots are widely used for assembly, pick-up and manufacturing applications. Rotary servo motors enable interaction between magnets and winding, and offer various advantageous properties, including high-resolution precision feedback, high torque density and minimal energy consumption.

This, along with various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), is also contributing to the market growth. In line with this, product manufacturers are also using lightweight materials to create gear systems for remotely assisted products, such as drones and small-sized robots. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with the advent of industry 4.0, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global servo motors and drives market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global servo motors and drives market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, voltage range, system, offering, communication protocol and end use industry.



Breakup by Product Type:

Servo Motors

AC Servo Motor

DC Brush Less Servo Motor

Brushed DC Servo Motor

Linear Servo Motor

Servo Drives

AC Servo Drive

DC Servo Drive

Adjustable Servo Drive

Others

Breakup by Voltage Range:

Low Voltage

Medium and High Voltage

Breakup by System:

Linear System

Rotary System

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software and Services

Breakup by Communication Protocol:

Fieldbus

Industrial Ethernet

Wireless

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Packaging

Semiconductor and Electronics

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG (Robert Bosch), Delta Electronics, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



