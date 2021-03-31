Global Servo Motors and Drives Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Servo Motors and Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global servo motors and drives market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Servo motors and drives refer to the automated linear or rotary actuators used for precise position control in industrial machineries, such as conveyor belts, packaging machines, food processing units, semiconductors and robots. They are a crucial component of the servo motor controller and operate in closed-loop mechanisms that register positional feedback to control the rotational speed of the motors.
Some of the most commonly used servo motors and drives include simple direct current (DC) brushless, brushed, linear servo motors and alternating current (AC) motors and drives. They are commonly used as an amplifier to control the amount of current being transferred to the motor. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, packaging, oil & gas and chemicals & petrochemicals.
The increasing automation in factories and other industrial units represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the widespread utilization of robotics across industries is also augmenting the market growth. Industrial robots are widely used for assembly, pick-up and manufacturing applications. Rotary servo motors enable interaction between magnets and winding, and offer various advantageous properties, including high-resolution precision feedback, high torque density and minimal energy consumption.
This, along with various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), is also contributing to the market growth. In line with this, product manufacturers are also using lightweight materials to create gear systems for remotely assisted products, such as drones and small-sized robots. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with the advent of industry 4.0, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global servo motors and drives market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global servo motors and drives market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, voltage range, system, offering, communication protocol and end use industry.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Servo Motors
- AC Servo Motor
- DC Brush Less Servo Motor
- Brushed DC Servo Motor
- Linear Servo Motor
- Servo Drives
- AC Servo Drive
- DC Servo Drive
- Adjustable Servo Drive
- Others
Breakup by Voltage Range:
- Low Voltage
- Medium and High Voltage
Breakup by System:
- Linear System
- Rotary System
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software and Services
Breakup by Communication Protocol:
- Fieldbus
- Industrial Ethernet
- Wireless
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Oil and Gas
- Healthcare
- Packaging
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG (Robert Bosch), Delta Electronics, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global servo motors and drives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global servo motors and drives market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage range?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the system?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the communication protocol?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global servo motors and drives market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Servo Motors and Drives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Servo Motors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 AC Servo Motor
6.1.2.2 DC Brush Less Servo Motor
6.1.2.3 Brushed DC Servo Motor
6.1.2.4 Linear Servo Motor
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Servo Drives
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 AC Servo Drive
6.2.2.2 DC Servo Drive
6.2.2.3 Adjustable Servo Drive
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Voltage Range
7.1 Low-Voltage
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium-Voltage
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by System
8.1 Linear System
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Rotary System
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Offering
9.1 Hardware
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Software and Services
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Communication Protocol
10.1 Fieldbus
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Industrial Ethernet
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Wireless
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
11.1 Automotive
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Oil and Gas
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Healthcare
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Packaging
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Semiconductor and Electronics
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Others
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.3 Europe
12.4 Latin America
12.5 Middle East and Africa
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 ABB Ltd.
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Bosch Rexroth AG (Robert Bosch)
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
17.3.3 Delta Electronics Inc.
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.4 Emerson Electric Co.
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.5 Fanuc Corporation
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.7 Nidec Corporation
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.8 Rockwell Automation
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.9 Schneider Electric SE
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.10 Siemens AG
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.11 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11.3 Financials
