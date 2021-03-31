Worldwide Copper Foil Industry to 2027 - Rising Sales of Smartphones is Driving the Market

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Foil Market by Product Type, Application and End-user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global copper foil market was valued at $12.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $21.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.



Copper foil is a product of copper and often contains other elements to form an alloy. Copper foil is made from rolling of copper sheets or by electrodeposition of copper. It is widely used in industrial products due to its high electrical conductivity, mechanical strength, and reliability, as compared to other metals. In addition, copper foil is subjected to different types of surface treatments to improve and preserve adhesion to various circuit dielectric materials. The thickness of copper foil is in the range of 5um-105um, also called as electronic grade copper foil is the one of the basic materials in modern electronics. Copper foil is majorly used in printed circuit boards (PCBs), current collector of the anode in lithium-ion batteries, and in electromagnetic shielding for electronic devices. Electronics such as smartphones, flexible electronics, lithium-ion batteries, automotive electronics, and TVs are some of the key end users of copper foil. Furthermore. copper foil finds its applications in decorative materials such as monasteries, gold signs, tile mosaic, and handicrafts.



The growth of the global copper foil market is presently driven by increase in demand for electronic devices across various end-user industries, majorly consumer electronics and electric vehicles (EVs). Among consumer electronics, smartphones is a major consumer of copper foil. the sale of smartphones is expected to further increase during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of 5G network. Copper foil is used in the PCBs incorporated into telecommunications equipment such as PCs and mobile phones. In addition, the evolving EV market will have a substantial impact on copper demand, thus being conducive for the copper foil market. Factors such as availability of aluminum foil as substitute to copper foil and the shortage in copper are expected to hamper the global copper foil market growth during the forecast period.

Copper price is expected to increase significantly in the coming decades. Though it may not be physically scarce, increase in demand and decrease in resource quality will affect copper foil prices. However, the supply scarcity of copper could be improved by promoting copper through government policies. Development of new copper foil products is anticipated to offer potential opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing product differentiation by improving the surface properties of the copper foil, developing new surface treatment coatings, and achieving smaller thickness and weight for specific applications will be conducive for the copper foil market growth. Targray, a major North American supplier of copper, developed an exceptionally thin (5?m) battery-grade copper foil for use in consumer electronics and drones. As the battery energy density increases, the amount of copper foil used will increase. However, it will increase the weight of the battery pack, which is undesirable. Hence, producing thinner foils is essential to lighten the pack.



The global copper foil market is segmented into product type, application, end-user industry, and region. Product type segmentation includes rolled copper foil and electrodeposited copper foil. The applications of copper foil include printed circuit boards, batteries, electromagnetic shielding, and others. The end-user industry of copper foil are electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, building & construction, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The major companies profiled in this report include Carl Schlenk AG, Doosan Group, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., JXTG Holdings Inc., Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd., Rogers Corporation, SKC, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., and UACJ Corporation. The global copper foil market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.1.1. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Expanding electronics industry

3.3.1.2. Rising sales of smartphones

3.3.1.3. Increasing adoption of e-mobility

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Availability of other metal foils

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Developing new copper foil products

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.5. Impact of key regulation on the Global Copper Foil Market

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Copper Foil Market

3.7. Patent analysis, 2015-2019



CHAPTER 4: COPPER FOIL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Rolled Copper Foil

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3. Electrodeposited Copper Foil

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region



CHAPTER 5: COPPER FOIL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Printed Circuit Boards

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3. Batteries

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4. Electromagnetic Shielding

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region



CHAPTER 6: COPPER FOIL MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Electrical and Electronics

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3. Automotive

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4. Industrial Equipment

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5. Building and Construction

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6. Medical

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7. Aerospace and Defense

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region



CHAPTER 7: COPPER FOIL MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019

8.2. Top Winning Strategies

8.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, By Year

8.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, By Development

8.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Company

8.3. Product Mapping Of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Heatmap

8.5. Key Developments

8.5.1. Product Launches

8.5.2. Business expansion

8.5.3. Other Developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES:

9.1. Carl Schlenk AG

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Doosan Corporation

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.4. JXTG Holdings Inc.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Rogers Corporation

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product Portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. SKC

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.9. Targray Technology International Inc.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. UACJ Corporation

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wibvl