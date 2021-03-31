Global Steel Grating Market (2020 to 2027) - by Material Type, Surface Type, Fabrication, Application and End-Use Industry

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Grating Market by Material Type, Surface Type, Fabrication, Application and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global steel grating market was valued at $182.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $261.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Steel gratings consist of grid patterns formed from metals such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum, made to provide traction and allow water drainage over an opening. Gratings have a lot of applications as it can be fabricated for specific applications. They are common in industrial facilities for improving worker safety while commuting. Gratings provide better grip for workers, machinery, and factory vehicles. Stainless steel bar grating is a choice for corrosive environments such as chemical, food, and hydro processing areas. Stainless steel grating provides superior corrosion and oxidation resistant material that is stronger than aluminum. Aluminum bar grating is opted when lightweight and corrosion resistant material is desired. Carbon steel bar grating is an ideal option when project requires a strong material that is not exposed to an expressly corrosive environment.



The global steel grating market is primarily driven by its advantages and end-use industries. Currently, there is a high demand for steel gratings over other materials. Steel and stainless-steel gratings offer high tensile strength that increases its durability and reliability. Market players offer various customizations for grating products, in terms of accessories, fabrication, and load requirements. Advancements in technology such as high load capacity further enables market players to increase their product offerings. However, emission of carbon during the production of steel grating and the availability and advantages of FRP grating is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



The steel industry is an energy intensive sector that emits 1.85 tons of CO2 for every ton of steel produced. Hence, steel and even aluminum gratings are costly as compared to fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP). In addition, FRP gratings offer better corrosion resistance, slip resistance, and strength. Hence, replacement of steel gratings with FRP gratings is expected to act as a restraint in the global steel grating market. Technical advancements from OEMs, coupled with rise in industrialization offer lucrative opportunities for the global steel grating market.



The global steel grating market is segmented on the basis of material type, surface type, fabrication, application, and end-use industry. On the basis of material type, the global steel grating market is segmented into stainless steel grating, carbon steel grating, and aluminum steel grating. By surface type, it is divided into plain steel grating and serrated steel grating. On the basis of fabrication, it is segmented into welded steel grating, swage locked grating, press locked grating, riveted grating, and close mesh steel grating. On the basis of application, it is segmented into stair treads, walkways, platforms, security fence, drainage covers, trench covers, and others. By end-use industry, the market is divided into food processing, pharmaceuticals, cement, steel, chemical, papermaking, oil & gas, electric power, mining, marine, wastewater treatment, civil engineering, and others. Region wise, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major key players operating in the global steel grating market include Nucor Corporation, Valmont Industries, Sinosteel Corporation, Alabama Metal Industries, Corporation (AMicO), Anping Enzar Metal Products Co. Ltd., Ohio Gratings, P&R Metals, Lionweld Kennedy, Interstate Gratings, and Litchgitter GmbH.



COVID-19 Analysis:

The demand for steel grating across the globe is expected to experience a downfall due to decline in production activities of end-use industries, owing to disrupted supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The production of steel grating is also estimated to hamper during and after the lockdown due to non-availability of workers. Workers in developing economies such as India have migrated back to their homes due to unavailability of work and income source. This non-availability or less availability of workforce is expected to directly affect the annual production of steel grating.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

