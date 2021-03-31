US Payments Forum Recognizes Members for Outstanding Contributions in 2020

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, the U.S. Payments Forum recognizes the top individual contributors and publishes the Honor Roll to identify those who were leading participants in Forum projects and activities. The 2020 Honor Roll was compiled based on committee leadership, project leadership, project participation and meeting contributions from January through December 2020.



“The yearly Honor Roll is our way of appreciating the commitment of the individuals who contributed extensively to Forum projects in the past year. These members have been essential to transforming the payments industry,” said Jason Bohrer, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “We’d like to extend a thank you to all of our members for the work they do to make the Forum successful in its mission. The output of their efforts are educational resources, webinars and implementation guidance that help to make the introduction of new and emerging payments technologies in the United States seamless for all stakeholders in payments.”

The 2020 Honor Roll included a total of 64 industry professionals. The 2020 chairs and top contributors are:

ATM Working Committee. Chairs Marcelo Castro, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., and Ron Schnittman, Bank of America.

Card-Not-Present Fraud Working Committee. Chairs Lesley Pollard, UBS Global Wealth Management; Alan Whittemore, American Express; and top contributors David True, PayGility Advisors; and Jeff Zuehlke, Best Buy.

Communication and Education Working Committee. Chairs Lori Breitzke, FIS; Mansour Karimzadeh, SCIL; David True, PayGility Advisors; and top contributors Beatriz Gonzalez, PAX Technology; and Nick Pisarev, Giesecke+Devrient.

Debit Routing Working Committee. Chairs Trent Addington, Walmart; Steve Cole, FIS; Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM; Emily Santos, Truist; and top contributors Scott Green, SHAZAM; Kevin Halliburton, Global Payments; and Bryan Manka, PULSE Network.

Mobile and Touchless Payments Working Committee. Chairs Deborah Baxley, PayGility Advisors; Bradford Loewy, NCR Corporation; Tonya Weiss, Global Payments; and top contributors Steve Bledsoe; Marianne Crowe, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; Mansour Karimzadeh, SCIL; Mina Malak, Giesecke+Devrient; and Rodman Reef, Reef Karson Consulting.

Petroleum Working Committee. Chairs Kara Gunderson, CITGO Petroleum Corporation; Terry Mahoney, W. Capra Consulting Group; and top contributors Berke Baydu, Mastercard; Clint Cady, W. Capra Consulting Group; Todd Horinek, Phillips 66; Brian Russell, Verifone; and Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions.

Steering Committee Projects . Officers Kristy Cook, Target; Scott Haney, Woodforest National Bank; Joe Vasterling, Best Buy; Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM; and top contributors Andreas Aabye, Visa; Berke Baydu, Mastercard; Chris Brummer, Visa; Clint Cady, W. Capra Consulting Group; Steve Cole, FIS; Simon Hurry, Visa; Terry Mahoney, W. Capra Consulting Group; Diana Molitor, FIS/NYCE; Ed Perez, Verifone; Tom Pouliot, UnionPay; and Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions.

Testing and Certification Working Committee. Chairs Berke Baydu, Mastercard; Ed Perez, Verifone; and top contributors Dave Blust, Discover Financial Services; Steve Cole, FIS; Eric Hanna, Verifone; Nate Klessens, FIS; Alex Pierre, Visa; Brian Russell, Verifone; Clyde Van Blarcum, American Express; and Henk van Dam, UL.

Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committee. Chair Arash Kahvazadeh, Mastercard; and top contributors Richard Combs, Discover Financial Services; Stephen Lau, TransLink; Josh Martiesian, Visa; Bob McEntee, Cubic Transportation Systems; and Kevin Tran, American Express.

U.S. Payments Forum meetings. Special interest group leads Kristy Cook, Target; Keri Crane, Jack Henry & Associates; Carey Ferro, American Express; Scott Haney, Woodforest National Bank; Joe Vasterling, Best Buy; and top contributors Berke Baydu, Mastercard; Ruston Miles, Bluefin; Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM; Lesley Pollard, UBS Global Wealth Management; and Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions.

The full listing of the Forum’s 2020 top contributors and Honor Roll is available at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/working-committees-sigs/2020-u-s-payments-forum-member-recognition/.

