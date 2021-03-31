I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at April Conferences

SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologic, today announced its participation in the following conferences in April. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:



20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Presentation: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham107/imab/2212474. The webcast will also be available under “Event Calendar” on IMAB’s IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/.

One-on-one meetings: April 12-15, 2021

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Needham representative.

2021 Haitong Securities Spring Listed Companies Conference

Presentation: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Beijing Time

Presenter: Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

Location: Hangzhou

One-on-one and small group meetings: April 14-16, 2021

Management participant: Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Haitong representative.

UBS Healthcare Summit 2021 (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

One-on-one and small group meetings: April 27-29, 2021

For more information, please contact your UBS representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

