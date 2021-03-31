Pluralsight Brings Back Free April to Help Individuals and Businesses Accelerate Economic Recovery Through Technology Reskilling and Upskilling

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced that the company is bringing back Free April, allowing 30 days of free access to the Pluralsight Skills platform for individuals and businesses during the month of April.



Last year, Pluralsight introduced the Free April program to encourage technology learners to stay home, stay safe, and skill up as the pandemic raged. This year, Pluralsight is once again offering Free April to help businesses accelerate their recovery from the effects of the pandemic through enterprise upskilling and reskilling programs and individuals focus on skill development to ready themselves for the next stage of their career path.

“A year ago, we saw tremendous impact with Free April, as more than a million technologists used Pluralsight Skills to develop new capabilities as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted us all. This year, we see tremendous opportunity for Pluralsight to help accelerate our global economic recovery by helping both businesses and individuals get access to our platform,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO, Pluralsight. “Businesses and individuals that focus on reskilling and upskilling to improve their technology acumen will be better positioned to grow and find success in today’s post-pandemic digital economy.”

For businesses wishing to participate in Free April, Pluralsight is offering a 30-day pilot of its technology skills platform that will enable teams to develop skills at scale. Additionally, Pluralsight is offering free instructor-led training programs for enterprises participating in Free April pilots. Details on how businesses can participate in Free April can be found here .

Individual learners that want to take advantage of Free April to improve their technology skills can register for an account here . As part of the promo, technologists will have access to the Pluralsight Skills library of on-demand video content taught by the world’s foremost experts in their respective technology fields. Additionally, learners will have access to a number of interactive courses and projects as well as skill assessments to help them develop the most effective path to learn and implement new technology skills.

For more information about how Pluralsight helps businesses and individuals develop technology skills in the most efficient manner possible, please visit www.pluralsight.com .

