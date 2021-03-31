InsideView Earns a 2021 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today InsideView announced that it has won in two categories of the TrustRadius 2021 Top Rated Awards. InsideView was ranked #1 in both Sales Intelligence and Market Intelligence, with a trScore of 8.8 out of 10 in each category. TrustRadius scores are based on independent customer reviews of top products.



“InsideView has earned two Top Rated awards in the Sales Intelligence Software and Market Intelligence Software categories,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based entirely on feedback from their customers. InsideView customers on TrustRadius highlight the quality of contact data information, ease of accessing information about prospects, and helpful call prep features.”

TrustRadius reviewers ranked InsideView with average scores of 9+ out of 10 for its Company/Business Profiles, InsideView Sales Intelligence, industry information, and integration with Salesforce.

A recent reviewer said, “We use InsideView for many purposes. Prospecting, [the] ability to follow customers to new locations, prospective clients for news and trigger events, finding contact information and my favorite the Family Tree function. This function has opened the door to a ton of opportunities within groups we already do business with. Great way to create a warm call!”

“We work hard to put customers first, so awards like the TrustRadius Top Rated are so very gratifying,” said Adam Perry, InsideView VP of Customer Experience. “And this is the second time this year InsideView has received high marks in customer rankings. It reinforces what we see in our customer satisfaction surveys: 99 percent, quarter after quarter. We love our customers at InsideView and take them seriously. These ratings show they love us right back!”

InsideView reviews on TrustRadius can be found at: https://www.trustradius.com/products/insideview/reviews .

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps technology providers tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers — over 50% from large enterprises — use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.