Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook Report 2021-2025: Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total number of oil and gas projects in the Asia Pacific expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 1,979. Of these, upstream production projects constitute 278, midstream projects constitute 442, refinery projects constitute 182, and petrochemical projects constitute 1,077.
Scope
- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific with start years up to 2025
- Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level
- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific, wherever available
- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific across the oil and gas value chain
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Asia Pacific oil and gas industry
- Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data
- Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Asia Pacific
2.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Overview of Projects Data
2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Sector
2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Type
2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Stage
2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Key Countries
3. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in China
3.1 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Overview of Projects Data
3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Sector
3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Type
3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Stage
3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details
4. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in India
5. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Indonesia
6. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Australia
7. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Malaysia
8. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Pakistan
9. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Vietnam
10. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Thailand
11. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in South Korea
12. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Bangladesh
13. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Philippines
14. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Brunei
15. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Myanmar
16. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Taiwan
17. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Nepal
18. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Japan
19. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Sri Lanka
20. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in New Zealand
21. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Papua New Guinea
22. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Timor-Leste
23. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Singapore
24. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Laos
25. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Afghanistan
26. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Cambodia
27. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Mongolia
28. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3onlhh