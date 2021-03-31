iMD Companies, Inc., Expands Operations for Cryptocurrency Farming in Silicon Slopes Near Lehi, Utah





Bay Area Operations Benchmark Test New Threadripper CPU Technology for Optimal Cryptocurrency Farming

San Mateo, CA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that the company has launched another cryptocurrency farming operation in Silicon Slopes near Lehi, UT. This is in additional to our Phoenix, Sacramento, and San Francisco bay area operations.

The company has also started discussions with a third party data center near Lehi, Utah that could potentially increase our cryptocurrency farming capacity by over 100X. We feel this would enable iMD to be one of the leading farming operations in the cryptocurrency market.

Our engineering team in the bay area has been evaluating new Threadripper CPU technology to maximize our farming capacity for our in-house cryptocurrency farming production. We feel that we are able to maximize the computing power of each system to get the greatest results.

“We are so pleased with our progress with our team at iMD, We have been able to get results from our server technology far beyond what we have seen with others in our marketplace. We expect to set a standard for cryptocurrency farming with our advanced configuration server technology. This will enable each facility to get the maximum results for iMD,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of iMD.

Follow iMD Companies, Inc. on on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/imd_inc

and on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/imdcompaniesinc/

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC:ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, and cryptocurrency markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com

800-474-8996