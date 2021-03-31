New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hemostasis Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044648/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Abstract:

- Global Hemostasis Products Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hemostasis Products estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Topical Hemostasis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infusible Hemostasis segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR

- The Hemostasis Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.

- Advanced Hemostasis Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR

- In the global Advanced Hemostasis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Baxter International, Inc.

CSL Behring

Grifols SA

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Pfizer, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Surgical Volumes and Trauma Cases Drives Market Growth

Health Care Needs of Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population

Produces Robust Demand

Ageing Population Driven by Increasing Longevity Augments

Demand in the Market: Global Distribution of Population (In

Millions) Aged 60 Years or Over by Region for the Years 2018

and 2050

Increasing Global Incidences of Bleeding Disorders Drives up

Demand for Infusible Hemostats

Total Number of Patients (In Thousands) Diagnosed with Bleeding

Disorders Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2021

Significant R&D Investments Facilitate Continued Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 1: Brief Details of Commercially Available Topical

Hemostasis Products

Product Innovations Strengthen Emerging Demand for Advanced

Hemostasis Products

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and Patent Expiration Challenge

Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

About Reportlinker

