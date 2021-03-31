Mining Industry Review 2020 - Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Industry Quarterly Q4 2020 and Full Year 2020 Review - Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Mining Industry Quarterly Q4 2020 and Full Year 2020 Review - Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects" report provides a quarterly mining industry update, assessing the latest commodity trends by tracking commodity prices and global and company production for coal, iron ore, gold and copper.

Analysis is provided on project momentum, based on projects that commenced operations and advanced in Q4 2020. In addition, the report also provides detailed analysis of development projects in the mining industry, segregated by country, commodity, and company and 2020 development capital expenditure for leading miners.

The report also analyses impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry. It also track changes in the mining regulations and digitization at mines.



In Q4, copper prices continued to rise and averaged US$7,185.1/t; gold prices were down with the development of the COVID-19 vaccine and iron ore prices grew by 13.1% on robust demand from China. The development project's momentum dropped from 2.3% in Q3 2020 to 1.5% in Q4 2020, a fourth consecutive fall, mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has delayed the development timeframes for many projects.

Some 40 mineral projects advanced in Q4 2020, down from 61 projects in Q3 2020 and 70 during Q2 2020. Around 55% of this development was observed in Australia, Canada and Chile, collectively. Global gold production fell by around 5.4% in 2020, followed by iron ore (3%), copper (2.6%) and coal (2.2%). In 2021, these are expected to recover by 5.5%, 5.2%, 5.6% and 3.5% respectively.



Scope

Analyse mineral commodity trends at a global level

Company production highlights for Q4 2020, full year and production guidance for 2021

Analyse project developments in the mining industry

Compare number of development projects in the mining industry by country, commodity and company

Identify the major projects that advanced in the most recent quarter

Track latest mining industry developments

Geographies covered include - Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Oceania and Former Soviet Union.

Analyse impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive evaluation of all development projects by commodity, country and company

Assess trends in project momentum

Analyse forecasted production trends for core commodities

Understand trends with 2020 capex guidance for leading miners

Track latest company developments

Comprehensive evaluation of the impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Commodity Trends

Project Advancements

Development Projects Update

Capital Expenditure

Market Developments

Digitization of Mines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8hp01