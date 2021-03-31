Changes in the Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Vesi

English Estonian

With reference to the transaction that took effect today, 31 March 2021, with a link to the relevant stock notice provided at the end of this notice, United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. recalled the members of the Supervisory Board, Mr Brendan Francis Murphy and Mr Thomas Wright Lissett, who both had been appointed by United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. The last day of their term of office is 31 March 2021.

OÜ Utilitas, the new shareholder with substantial shareholding in the issuer, will appoint two new members of the Supervisory Board to replace the two recalled members of the Supervisory Board, and the resolution will take effect as of making the entry concerning the Articles of Association, which are to be approved by shareholders tomorrow, 1 April 2021, into the Commercial Register.

OÜ Utilitas has notified the issuer of the intention to appoint Mr Priit Koit and Mr Niall Patrick Mills as members of the Supervisory Board.

Mr Priit Koit is the CEO of Utilitas Group, CEO of OÜ Utilitas and a member of the Council of AS Utilitas Tallinn, AS Utilitas Eesti and OÜ Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam. Mr Koit has graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology with a degree in economics. Mr Koit does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.

Mr Niall Patrick Mills is Managing Partner of the global Infrastructure Investments business at First Sentier Investors and a member of the EDIF I, II & III and GDIF Investment Committees. Mr Mills currently sits on the boards of the companies owned by the afore-mentioned funds, including Anglian Water Group. Mr Mills holds a Master of Business Administration from London Business School, an Institute of Directors Diploma in Company Directorship and a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) from Sheffield Hallam University. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers. Mr Mills does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.

The Issuer will provide shareholders with further information about the start of the terms of office of Mr Koit and Mr Mills.

Laura Korjus

AS Tallinna Vesi

Head of Communications

(+372) 62 62 271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee