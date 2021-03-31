United States General Insurance Trends and Opportunities to 2024

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States of Amercia (USA) General Insurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'United States of Amercia (USA) General Insurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the US's general insurance segment.
This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the US's general insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, loss ratio, retail and commercial split, premium by line of business, and premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the US's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the US's general insurance segment.
- A comprehensive overview of the US's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.
- The US's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- The US's general insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
- The US's general insurance segment structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
- Distribution channels deployed by the US's general insurers.
- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the US's general insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the US's general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top general insurance companies in the US, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the US's general insurance segment, and each category within it.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the US's general insurance segment.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Summary Trends and KPIs
- Key Trends by Line of Business
- Property Insurance
- Motor Insurance
- Liability Insurance
- Financial Lines Insurance
- Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance
- Miscellaneous Insurance
- Distribution Channels
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Profiles
- Reinsurance
- Reinsurance Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Competitor Landscape
- Insurtech
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AXA SA
- W.R. Berkley Corporation
- American Road Insurance Company (The)
- Courtesy Insurance Company
- Queen City Assurance, Inc.
- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
- Apollo Global Mgmt Group
- Arag Holding Se
- Allianz SE
- Arch Capital Group
- Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc.
- CAN Financial Corporation
- American International Group, Inc.
- Chubb Limited
- Factory Mutual Global
- Assurant Inc.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc.
- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
- Zurich Insurance Group AG
- MGIC Group
- Radian Group Inc.
- AmTrust Financial Services
- Genworth Financial, Inc.
- Essent Group
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
- State Farm
- The Progressive Corporation
- Allstate Corporation
- USAA
- Farmers Insurance Group
- American Family Insurance Group
- Unitedhealth Group
- Anthem Inc
- Humana Group
- Centene Corporation Group
- HCSC Group
- National Indemnity Co
- Everest Reinsurance Co
- Swiss Reinsurance America Corp
- XL Reinsurance America Inc
- Munich Re America
- Transatlantic Reinsurance Co
- Odyssey Group
- General Reinsurance Corp
- Partner Re Co of the US
- SCOR US Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hytp3