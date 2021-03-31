DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Insights: Analysis of Emerging Therapies, Key Pharma Players and Novel Approaches

DUB Inhibitors represents a promising class for drug discovery across diverse therapeutic areas. These are expected to have the potential to be novel anticancer therapeutics.


DelveInsight’s  DUB Inhibitors Competitive Landscape, Pipeline and Market Analysis, 2021” report puts forward a detailed analysis of DUB Inhibitors pipeline therapeutics, key market drivers and barriers.

Some of the key pointers extracted from the DUB Inhibitors pipeline landscape report: 

  • Major factors driving the DUB Inhibitors market size growth are increasing incidence of cancers and neurodegenerative disorders in developed and developing economies, heightened R&D, and new growth opportunities to pharma market players. 
  • A rise in demand for adjuvant therapy drugs owing to cancer relapse during cancer treatment is also a major driving force behind the expanding size of the DUB Inhibitors therapeutics market. 
  • At present, there is no approved therapy based on DUB Inhibitors in the market. 
  • Key companies including Mission Therapeutics, Ubiquigent, Almac Discovery, KSQ Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, Progenra, Hybrigenics, and others are developing therapies proactively to bridge the gap in the DUB Inhibitors market. 
  • The launch of new DUB Inhibitors based therapies is expected to create significant buzz offering tremendous growth opportunities.
  • Key pipeline therapies include KSQ-4279, USP30 inhibitor program, MuRF1 inhibitors, USP7 inhibitors program, Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors, Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors,  and others. 


DUB Inhibitors: Overview 
Deubiquitinating enzymes, or DUBs, comprise a family of proteases that regulate ubiquitination dynamics. Since their discovery, genetic and functional studies have nominated DUBs as a promising class for drug discovery across diverse therapeutic areas. Consequent probe and drug discovery efforts over the past 15 years have resulted in over 50 reported inhibitors and advances in DUB structural studies, assay formats, and chemical biology tools. Accumulating knowledge from these studies has enabled several significant recent breakthroughs.

The DUB Inhibitors drugs pipeline report proffers a crystal clear view of the DUB Inhibitors treatments, drugs in development, clinical trial activity, patent information of the DUB Inhibitors drugs, and collaborations and licensing in the space to help clients get a holistic view of the domain. 
The report is designed to help clients better understand the pipeline therapeutic activity, gauge the DUB Inhibitors pipeline domain, and opt for strategies that are set to yield better RoI with minimum risks. 

At a Glance: DUB Inhibitors Emerging Drugs and Therapies 

DrugCompanyClinical PhaseMoARoA
USP30 inhibitor programMission TherapeuticsPreclinicalDeubiquitinating enzyme inhibitorsNA
USP7 inhibitors programAlmac DiscoveryResearchDeubiquitinating enzyme inhibitorsNA
KSQ-4279KSQ TherapeuticsPreclinicalUbiquitin-specific protease inhibitorsNA
Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitorsCarmot TherapeuticsResearchDeubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors
NA
MuRF1 inhibitorsProgenraResearchUSP7 protein inhibitorsNA
VLX1570VivoluxPhase I/IIDeubiquitinating enzyme inhibitorsNA
Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitorsHybrigenicsResearchUbiquitin-specific protease inhibitorsNA
Research programme: deubiquitylase enzyme inhibitorsUbiquigent
ResearchDeubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors
NA





DUB Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment 


The DUB Inhibitors Market report proffers comprehensive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Intravenous
  • Inhalation
  • Subcutaneous
  • Infusion

By Molecule Type

  • Gene therapy
  • Small molecules
  • Stem cell therapy
  • Gene therapies
  • Monoclonal antibodies

By Mechanism of Action

  • Protease Inhibitors
  • Immunomodulatory 

By Targets

  • Protease
  • Protein modulators
  • Multiple kinases

By Stage and Molecule Type
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type


Scope of the report 

  • Coverage: Global
  • Key Players:  Mission Therapeutics, Ubiquigent, Almac Discovery, KSQ Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, Progenra, Hybrigenics etc.
  • Key DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: KSQ-4279, USP30 inhibitor program, MuRF1 inhibitors, USP7 inhibitors program, Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors, Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors,  etc.


Key Questions Answered in DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Assessment Report

  • How many companies are developing DUB Inhibitors drugs?
  • How many DUB Inhibitors drugs are developed by each company? 
  • What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the DUB Inhibitors therapeutics? 
  • What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of DUB Inhibitors existing therapies? 
  • What are the clinical studies going on for DUB Inhibitors and their status?
  • What are the key designations that have been granted to the DUB Inhibitors emerging drugs?


Table of Contents 

1Introduction
2Executive Summary
3DUB Inhibitors Overview
4Competitive Landscape – Active Drugs
5DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics
6DUB Inhibitors Preclinical Stage Products
6.1USP30 inhibitor program: Mission Therapeutics
7In-depth Commercial DUB Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment
8Late Stage DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
9Mid-Stage DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Products (Phase II)
10Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Products
10.1MuRF1 inhibitors: Progenra
11Inactive DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Products
12DUB Inhibitors Key Companies
13DUB Inhibitors Key Products
14DUB Inhibitors Market Drivers and Barriers
15DUB Inhibitors Future Perspectives and Conclusion
16DUB Inhibitors Analyst Views
17Appendix












