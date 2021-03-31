Los Angeles, USA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Insights: Analysis of Emerging Therapies, Key Pharma Players and Novel Approaches

DUB Inhibitors represents a promising class for drug discovery across diverse therapeutic areas. These are expected to have the potential to be novel anticancer therapeutics.



DelveInsight’s “DUB Inhibitors Competitive Landscape, Pipeline and Market Analysis, 2021” report puts forward a detailed analysis of DUB Inhibitors pipeline therapeutics, key market drivers and barriers.



Some of the key pointers extracted from the DUB Inhibitors pipeline landscape report:

Major factors driving the DUB Inhibitors market size growth are increasing incidence of cancers and neurodegenerative disorders in developed and developing economies, heightened R&D, and new growth opportunities to pharma market players.

A rise in demand for adjuvant therapy drugs owing to cancer relapse during cancer treatment is also a major driving force behind the expanding size of the DUB Inhibitors therapeutics market.

At present, there is no approved therapy based on DUB Inhibitors in the market.

Key companies including Mission Therapeutics, Ubiquigent, Almac Discovery, KSQ Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, Progenra, Hybrigenics , and others are developing therapies proactively to bridge the gap in the DUB Inhibitors market.

, and others are developing therapies proactively to bridge the gap in the DUB Inhibitors market. The launch of new DUB Inhibitors based therapies is expected to create significant buzz offering tremendous growth opportunities.

Key pipeline therapies include KSQ-4279, USP30 inhibitor program, MuRF1 inhibitors, USP7 inhibitors program, Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors, Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors, and others.



DUB Inhibitors: Overview



Deubiquitinating enzymes, or DUBs, comprise a family of proteases that regulate ubiquitination dynamics. Since their discovery, genetic and functional studies have nominated DUBs as a promising class for drug discovery across diverse therapeutic areas. Consequent probe and drug discovery efforts over the past 15 years have resulted in over 50 reported inhibitors and advances in DUB structural studies, assay formats, and chemical biology tools. Accumulating knowledge from these studies has enabled several significant recent breakthroughs.



The DUB Inhibitors drugs pipeline report proffers a crystal clear view of the DUB Inhibitors treatments, drugs in development, clinical trial activity, patent information of the DUB Inhibitors drugs, and collaborations and licensing in the space to help clients get a holistic view of the domain.

The report is designed to help clients better understand the pipeline therapeutic activity, gauge the DUB Inhibitors pipeline domain, and opt for strategies that are set to yield better RoI with minimum risks.



At a Glance: DUB Inhibitors Emerging Drugs and Therapies





Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA USP30 inhibitor program Mission Therapeutics Preclinical Deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors NA USP7 inhibitors program Almac Discovery Research Deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors NA KSQ-4279 KSQ Therapeutics Preclinical Ubiquitin-specific protease inhibitors NA Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors Carmot Therapeutics Research Deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors

NA MuRF1 inhibitors Progenra Research USP7 protein inhibitors NA VLX1570 Vivolux Phase I/II Deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors NA Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors Hybrigenics Research Ubiquitin-specific protease inhibitors NA Research programme: deubiquitylase enzyme inhibitors Ubiquigent

Research Deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors

NA

















DUB Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment



The DUB Inhibitors Market report proffers comprehensive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target and Indications of various drugs.



By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Subcutaneous

Infusion

By Molecule Type

Gene therapy

Small molecules

Stem cell therapy

Gene therapies

Monoclonal antibodies

By Mechanism of Action

Protease Inhibitors

Immunomodulatory

By Targets

Protease

Protein modulators

Multiple kinases

By Stage and Molecule Type

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type



Scope of the report



Coverage : Global

: Global Key Players : Mission Therapeutics, Ubiquigent, Almac Discovery, KSQ Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, Progenra, Hybrigenics etc.

: Mission Therapeutics, Ubiquigent, Almac Discovery, KSQ Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, Progenra, Hybrigenics etc. Key DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: KSQ-4279, USP30 inhibitor program, MuRF1 inhibitors, USP7 inhibitors program, Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors, Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors, etc.



Key Questions Answered in DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Assessment Report

How many companies are developing DUB Inhibitors drugs?

How many DUB Inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the DUB Inhibitors therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of DUB Inhibitors existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for DUB Inhibitors and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the DUB Inhibitors emerging drugs?



Table of Contents



1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 DUB Inhibitors Overview 4 Competitive Landscape – Active Drugs 5 DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics 6 DUB Inhibitors Preclinical Stage Products 6.1 USP30 inhibitor program: Mission Therapeutics 7 In-depth Commercial DUB Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment 8 Late Stage DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 9 Mid-Stage DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Products (Phase II) 10 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Products 10.1 MuRF1 inhibitors: Progenra 11 Inactive DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Products 12 DUB Inhibitors Key Companies 13 DUB Inhibitors Key Products 14 DUB Inhibitors Market Drivers and Barriers 15 DUB Inhibitors Future Perspectives and Conclusion 16 DUB Inhibitors Analyst Views 17 Appendix











































About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.



