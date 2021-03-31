Outlier Biopharma to Open One of the Largest Extraction Plants in the Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Outlier Biopharma, one of Jamaica’s newest cannabis agro-processing, research, development, manufacturing and distribution companies, is making waves within the local and international cannabis industries with the upcoming opening of its state-of-the-art extraction plant which will be one of the largest of its kind in the Caribbean.

The plant, which is scheduled to commence operations in April 2021, will see the company extracting full-spectrum oils from cannabis plants to produce products for the global medical cannabis research market. In addition to cannabis, the facility has the ability to extract from other botanicals, a move which will expand Jamaica’s agro-processing capabilities and provide additional opportunities within the cannabis industry and the wider agriculture sector.

“We are very excited about the opportunities that will come on stream from the opening of our extraction lab,” said Brian Thelwell, managing director of Outlier Biopharma. “Not only will we be extracting and exporting cannabis and botanical oils globally, but we also have a number of partnerships in the works which will push the boundaries of medical cannabis innovation, research and development.”

Thelwell shared that the plant, located in Kingston, miles away from the base operation and a smaller extraction lab in St. James, will employ a number of professionals including scientists, engineers and administrative staff. Built in accordance with GMP and FDA compliance, the lab will include a class-7 clean room, is fully-automated and integrates several discrete functions into one seamless process.

“International companies will now be able to outsource all or part of their operation to us here in Jamaica. We will grow plants, extract oils, package and export to third-party markets,” he said.

After being granted the landmark 50th medical marijuana license by the Cannabis Licensing Authority and becoming a bold, front-facing consumer brand, Outlier is well on its way to positively impacting the global medical cannabis industry.

About Outlier Biopharma

Outlier Biopharma Inc. is a vertically integrated biotechnology company focusing on research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. Outlier Biopharma’s operations are based in Montego Bay, Jamaica, where they provide outsourced cannabis solutions for various sized cannabis companies. For more information, please visit: www.OutlierBiopharma.com .

