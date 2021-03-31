Kahn Brothers Group Announces Intent to Vote on the GREEN Proxy Card at Nam Tai’s Special Meeting

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Brothers Group (collectively with its affiliated funds, “Kahn Brothers” or “we”) today announced that it intends to vote 100% of its over 1 million shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”) on the GREEN Proxy Card in support of IsZo Capital Management LP’s (“IsZo”) six director candidates.



Andrew Kahn, director at Kahn Brothers, stated:

“As a long-term shareholder who has been invested in Nam Tai for over a decade, we have always been very supportive of the Company’s leadership. Unfortunately, once Kaisa’s affiliates took control of the management team and boardroom, governance standards quickly diminished along with the value of our investment. These issues came to a head this past fall when Nam Tai’s leadership tried to prevent shareholders from holding a Special Meeting by executing a $170 million private placement. For these reasons we intend to vote all of our shares on the GREEN Proxy Card in support of IsZo’s slate of director candidates, who we believe can significantly improve corporate governance to help unlock value for Nam Tai shareholders.”

About Kahn Brothers Group

Kahn Brothers Group is an investment firm serving institutional and high-net-worth clients. The firm provides investment management through its registered investment adviser, Kahn Brothers Advisors LLC, and brokerage services through Kahn Brothers LLC, Member New York Stock Exchange.

