ISW Holdings Inc. (ISWH) Offers Diversification in a Single Company

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Companies Offer Diverse Opportunities Under One Umbrella,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/cHeD0

Identifying and staying in front of market trends and emerging sectors has always been a challenge for everyone from “big money” to the retail investor. Two of the most bullish market segments in the last couple years have been cryptocurrency and telehealth, both with tailwinds that were fanned by the pandemic to accelerate consumer adoption and magnified market awareness. Institutional money has been pouring into each, further adding to the momentum and validating investment theses.

It’s difficult to get exposure to both from a single company, but diversification is the mantra of ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) , which has been actively growing its portfolio in both cryptocurrency and healthcare, which complements its logistics and supply chain management division. There are only a select few public companies that offer such diverse opportunity under one umbrella.

About ISW Holdings Inc.

ISW Holdings, based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. The company’s expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through its proprietary procurement process. Together, with its partners, ISW Holdings seeks to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. The company is able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information about the company, visit www.ISWHoldings.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ISWH are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/ISWH

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).





For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com