Capstone Hill Search Communications Hiring Survey Reveals Divide in Employer and Worker Confidence & Market Outlook Post COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Hill Search (www.capstonehillsearch.com), the leading multinational talent agency speciating in corporate, marketing, and integrated communications and public relations, today released the findings of a new global study revealing how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected hiring in communications and PR. The findings of the study show that employers expect a market rebound while communications workers’ lack of market confidence might signal a lack of candidate movement making it harder for employers to attract new hires.



The Capstone Hill Search survey, published in a report entitled, “The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Employment in the Communications Industry,” polled senior communications and public relations executives from Fortune 500 and leading public and private companies around the world to better understand the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on hiring in 2021.

Not surprisingly, the survey revealed a seismic shift in hiring trends and working environment during 2020, with nearly three-quarters of all communications employers reducing headcount and nearly all implementing work from home programs. However, optimism for 2021 and beyond seems to be strong, with 63% of communications employers intending to grow staff numbers by between 10%-40% in 2021 alone. Further, 88% of employers also felt positive about market outlook throughout 2021.

Interestingly there are some noticeable differences of opinion between employers and employees; expectations seem to be most at odds on factors such as remuneration as well as timing and scale of return to work.

Key findings from the survey include:

49% of those surveyed said they only experienced a minor reduction in revenue in 2020.

70% indicated the pandemic had a minimal impact on headcount

78% intend to continue or expand remote work programs

63% of companies are planning to increase their headcount

58% have continued to hire workers, and 28% have started rehiring in Q1 2021

45% of workers said their primary concern in 2021 was job security

“Business has been universally impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and while the impact on communications employment during 2020 was very broad, it appears that it was not as deep as many predicted. The market is also indicating strong confidence that recovery and growth is returning quickly in 2021,” said Jeremy Wrench, CEO of Capstone Hill Search.

“The optimism indicated in the survey’s findings mirrors the resurgence in demand we’re seeing from the industry, albeit with significant shifts in the acceptance of remote and contract workers,” said Matthew Ver Bruggen, President of Capstone Hill Search.

At the same time, however employees continue to be nervous about jobs security and are hesitant to make a change. As the survey suggests and as we are witnessing anecdotally, demand is outstripping supply of talent willing to transition roles. This may well play out as employers predict placing more upward pressure on remuneration packages.

