Correction: Next Games Oyj: Resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors of Next Games Corporation

NEXT GAMES OYJ: RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NEXT GAMES CORPORATION

31 March 2021 at 3.45 PM EEST

The release published by Next Games Oyj on 31 March 2021 at 2 PM EEST concerning the resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors contained incorrect information (Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938). Certified Adviser for Next Games is:

Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Certified Adviser

+358 (0) 50 520 4098

