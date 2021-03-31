Diverse International Portfolio of Tech Companies Tap Rainier Communications for U.S. Public Relations

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking a fast start to 2021, six new technology-startup clients have named award-winning technology public relations firm Rainier Communications as their PR agency-of-record. The companies include AI Redefined (AIR), MeaTech, NexWafe, RadSee, Technology Commerce Management – TCM and Warp UV.

Making their entry into North America with Rainier’s help, the agency’s new clients hail from Canada, Germany and Israel. Technologies represented range from human-AI collaboration and cultivated meat to kerfless wafers for solar cell production, AI for e-commerce aggregation and biohazard disinfection for airports.

“Our newest clients join a rich portfolio of companies who are well aligned with Rainier’s long track record of bringing advanced technology products and services to market,” said Rainier CEO Steve Schuster. “These companies represent some of today’s most dynamic emerging technologies which demand skillfully executed narratives and rigorous go-to-market strategies.”

