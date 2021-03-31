New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diabetes Injection Pens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044532/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Diabetes Injection Pens Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diabetes Injection Pens estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027. Type I Diabetes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Type II Diabetes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
- The Diabetes Injection Pens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biocon Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co., Ltd.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Owen Mumford Ltd.
- Wockhardt Ltd.
