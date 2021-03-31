Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held April 28, 2021, to Approve Extension Amendment, among other things

Proxy Materials Mailed to Stockholders of Record as of Close of Business on March 17, 2021

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: THCB) ("Tuscan") today announced that it has mailed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting of the Company’s stockholders to be held on April 28, 2021. The proxy materials have been mailed to all holders of record as of the close of business on the record date which was set for March 17, 2021.

In addition to the election of one Class I director, Tuscan is asking stockholders to approve an extension proposal that will allow the Company more time to complete its previously announced business combination with Microvast, Inc. ("Microvast").

"Tuscan has filed the preliminary proxy statement for its business combination with Microvast, but because the proxy statement for the business combination was not finalized and mailed before March 22, 2021, the Merger Agreement provides that the Company must seek stockholder approval of an extension of time to consummate the transaction," stated Stephen Vogel, Chairman and CEO. "I want to thank our stockholders for their support and patience through this process, and also to remind them that their vote in favor of the extension proposal is very important, no matter how many shares they own."

Approval of the Extension Amendment Proposal requires the affirmative vote of stockholders holding at least 65% of the shares of common stock outstanding on the record date.

You are encouraged to submit your vote as soon as possible to ensure it is represented at the Meeting. Please note that if your shares are held at a brokerage firm or bank, your broker will not vote your shares for you. You must instruct your bank or broker to cast the vote. For assistance with voting your shares please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll free at 1-877-870-8565, collect at 1-206-870-8565 or by email to ksmith@advantageproxy.com .

Contacts

Tuscan Holdings Corp.:

Stephen Vogel

Chairman & CEO

Email: stephen@vpllp.com

Stockholders:

Advantage Proxy, Inc.

Toll Free: 877-870-8565

Collect: 866-870-8565

Email: ksmith@advantageproxy.com

Media / Investors:

Ashish Gupta

Investor Relations

Telephone: 646-677-1875

Email: Ashish.Gupta@icrinc.com



