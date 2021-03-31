New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Constipation Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044513/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Constipation Treatment Market to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Constipation Treatment estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laxatives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chloride Channel Activators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

- The Constipation Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

- Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

- In the global Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Abbott

AbbVie`s Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Cosmo Pharma

Daewoong

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Mallinckrodt Plc

Prestige Brands

Renexxion

Sanofi

Shionogi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044513/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Laxatives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Laxatives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Laxatives by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Chloride Channel

Activators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Chloride Channel Activators

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chloride Channel

Activators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Peripherally

Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for GC-C Agonists by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for GC-C Agonists by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for GC-C Agonists by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for 5-HT4 Receptor

Agonists by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Chronic

Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Chronic Idiopathic

Constipation (CIC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Chronic Idiopathic

Constipation (CIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Irritable Bowel

Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Irritable Bowel Syndrome

with Constipation (IBS-C) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Irritable Bowel

Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Opioid-Induced Constipation

(OIC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with

Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome

with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome

with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome

with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome

with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome

with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally

Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel

Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome

with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with

Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome

with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators,

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C

Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Constipation Treatment by

Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable

Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Constipation Treatment

by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome

with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Constipation Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives,

Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid

Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives, Chloride Channel

Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists,

GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Constipation

Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally

Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4

Receptor Agonists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Constipation Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic

Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation

(IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

(CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Constipation

Treatment by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel

Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) and Opioid-Induced

Constipation (OIC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Constipation Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Constipation

Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Constipation

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Constipation Treatment by Therapeutic Option - Laxatives,

Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid

Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists and 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044513/?utm_source=GNW



