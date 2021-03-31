Vertex Introduces Indirect Tax Accelerator for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is introducing the Vertex® Indirect Tax Accelerator for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). This solution is hosted on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support advanced tax management worldwide. As more companies move technology applications to the cloud, Vertex continues to provide integrated SaaS offerings to manage tax and accelerate global growth.

The Vertex Accelerator streamlines previously manual tasks and gives customers faster, more detailed adjustments to tax configurations and data to help businesses as they make acquisitions, introduce new products, and expand into new regions. The Vertex Accelerator also provides more granular transaction data, resulting in more accurate tax determination for businesses calculating U.S. sales and use tax and value added tax (VAT).

“Our commitment to OCI and the introduction of the Vertex Accelerator represent the natural evolution of our 25-year partnership with Oracle, enabling Vertex to further differentiate its offerings and support a diverse set of customer requirements,” said Vertex Chief Revenue Officer Chris Jones. “Oracle offers the enterprise-grade performance and security our customers need to manage global tax complexity and grow their business with confidence.”

Powered by Oracle Cloud, the Vertex Accelerator provides Oracle Cloud ERP customers with high-availability and load balancing to handle the most demanding enterprise workloads, as well as scalability to support global expansion. Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services, as well as consistent performance.

Vertex® Indirect Tax Accelerator for Oracle Cloud ERP is available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, where customers can search for available applications and services to find the best business solutions for their organization. For more information on the Vertex® Indirect Tax Accelerator for Oracle Cloud ERP, click here.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

