VanillaSoft Earns Three 2021 Top Rated Awards From TrustRadius

Plano, Texas, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, today announced that they have been recognized by TrustRadius with 2021 Top Rated Awards in three categories - Sales Engagement, Sales Acceleration, Sales Dialer.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

“VanillaSoft won three Top Rated awards in the Sales Engagement Platforms, Sales Acceleration Software, and Sales Dialer Software categories,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based on feedback that has come directly from their customers. VanillaSoft reviewers on TrustRadius love the all-in-one aspect of the platform, and its analytics capabilities. They also value the excellent service from VanillaSoft and rate the platform 9.2 out of 10 for customer support.”

TrustRadius verified users have shared in their reviews how much they value the features in VanillaSoft’s sales engagement platform:

“VanillaSoft allows us to go faster in the work we do every day, in a more efficient way. It really helps us to be more productive.”

“VanillaSoft makes it super easy to actually connect with the other person on the line as all the information you need is there - you don't need to go searching around for anything, which makes calls go more smoothly.”

“VanillaSoft is perfect for a call center. It makes it easier to call over 200+ leads a day and respond to text messages. It keeps us more organized by allowing us to easily see our stats while we are working.”

“We work hard to ensure that the features and functionality in our software are meeting the needs of SMB sales team in real-world industries,” said David Hood, CEO at VanillaSoft. “Seeing the reviews from customers and hearing how our software is impacting their businesses is gratifying. This recognition from TrustRadius means a great deal to our organization and to the people behind the software who work hard to ensure we are meeting and exceeding customer expectations.”

-##-

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.