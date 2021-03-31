PowerTest 2021: High-Value Conference Content Available On-Demand Through June 9

PORTAGE, Mich., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces a successful PowerTest 2021. The premier electrical maintenance and safety conference ran live from March 8 through 11. Held virtually, PowerTest TV offered a live keynote, interactive sessions and panels, and a virtual trade show. Recorded sessions are still available through the platform through June 9, 2021.



“We are excited about the success of our first virtual PowerTest conference,” says Conference Committee Chair Ron Widup of Shermco Industries. “Despite the challenges of COVID-19, PowerTest TV delivered the high-caliber content that attendees have come to expect from PowerTest and more. This year, PowerTest offered more industry credits and continuing education credits than ever before, all accessible from anywhere in the world.”

At PowerTest TV, live attendees had the opportunity to interact with speakers and other attendees through the chat feature in sessions and at the virtual networking lounge. The PowerTest Trade Show is always one of the biggest highlights of the conference, and this year, PowerTest hosted its first-ever virtual trade show. Participants had the chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card by attending the trade show and engaging throughout the platform.

Attendees have access to recorded content through June 9. Registration remains open to allow unprecedented access to industry credits and continuing education credits for those who may have missed the live event.

PowerTest will continue to offer PowerTest TV as a supplement to future in-person conferences. PowerTest 2022 will be held in Denver, Colorado from February 28 through March 4, 2022.

Visit PowerTest.org to learn more.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.