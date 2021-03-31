Victory Square Portfolio Companies, Hydreight & Victory Square Health, Team Up To Expand Telehealth Product Offerings in Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) — has announced that Victory Square portfolio companies IV Hydreight Inc. (“Hydreight”) and Victory Square Health Inc. (“VSH”) are combining resources to create and expand Telehealth product offerings throughout Brazil. This partnership will include delivering the following services throughout the country: offering on demand physicians, prescription services, cosmetic services, in-home consultations, full integration with insurance providers and proprietary testing services among others.



Due to the global pandemic, the demand has never been greater for safe and secure in-home testing and treatment options. Victory Square Health and Hydreight have teamed up to fill this need. The Company’s safe and secure protocols will enable citizens to receive the urgent care and testing in the safety and comfort online and in person in their own homes. This opportunity for both Victory Square portfolio companies comes at an opportune time with the emergence of Digital Health in Brazil. Victory Square Health has been preparing for Telehealth Opportunities in Brazil and this partnership with Hydreight strategically positions both companies to capitalize upon this massive new market in VSH’s home playingfield of Brazil.

Victory Square Health is a leading manufacturer and supplier of personalized medicine solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Last year, the Company announced a key business development and sales agreement with MOLKOM Pharmaceuticals, a global business development agency. MOLKOM has vast business development relationships with major clients in over 30 countries.

Founded in 2018, Hydreight provides a unique, custom built, proprietary telemedicine service across the USA that allows users to book confidential health & wellness and/or medical services at their home, hotel, office or wherever they may need discreet assistance. The partnership with Hydreight will now give VSH the opportunity to expand upon its successful products through on demand services, mobile services, and cosmetic procedures throughout Brazil and made available to the country’s 213 million residents.

The partnership plans following licensing approvals is to offer clients in Brazil an array of services including:

In home cosmetic procedures

In home and on-line consultations with medical professionals

In home testing and diagnostic services

Covid-19 testing and vaccination services

24 hour on demand physicians

Scheduling and payment processing services

Prescription and refill services

Mental health and wellness services

Senior care and shut-in services for the disabled and marginalized



VSH President and CEO Felipe Peixoto said, “My team members and I at VSH are very excited with this newly formed partnership between Hydreight and our Company. This strategic partnership positions our company to be a leader in the massive emerging Digital Health space in Brazil. The advantages brought to this partnership with Hydreight include: important tech, payment processing, secured channels, and mobile on demand and in-person live service deliverables to the consumer in a safe and secure manner that will mesh seamlessly with our product offerings and services.”

Hydreight CEO Shane Madden said, “Our Company has experienced tremendous growth in the US over the past 2 years and in particular during this pandemic. We at Hydreight have built our business to license and scale our product and service offerings in new and emerging territories. We are ready and able to execute on the opportunities in Brazil through this partnership with VSH and this is only the first of many new opportunities we have in the pipeline.”

VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani said, “We’ve been very pleased with the strong performance of both Hydreight and VSH. The two transactions have created tremendous value for Victory Square and our shareholders. This partnership announcement aligns with our strategy to have VSH become a leader in the digital health revolution in Brazil.”

