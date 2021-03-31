Algolia Unveils Vision for Future of Dynamic Digital Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia today announced its new vision for dynamic experiences that will enable businesses to quickly predict a visitor’s intent on their digital property (web, mobile, or other) in real-time, in the session, in the moment. Armed with this visitor intent, the company can surface dynamic content in the form of search results, recommendations, offers, in-app notifications, and even a comprehensive site navigation tailored to that visitor – all while respecting privacy laws and regulations.



“There has been a fundamental shift in how companies earn trust online, and no matter the industry, it’s driven by an increasing sense of consumer urgency. As we head toward a cookieless world where data privacy is much more stringent, organizations must cease reliance on external data sources, or their business will suffer,” said Bernadette Nixon, CEO of Algolia. “Immediately gathering, utilizing, and protecting first-party data is mission-critical for every brand. However, companies no longer have minutes to spare when delivering what a customer is looking for — they must show results instantly or suffer the consequences of their customers bouncing to competitor’s sites. That is a big part of Algolia’s larger vision.”

A dynamic experience starts with predicting intent and encompasses every stage of a consumer’s online shopping experience. Businesses should create dynamic experiences that guide visitors to what they want, “listening” for intent and anticipating consumer needs with real-time search results and recommendations. They should instantly display relevant offerings, satisfying the consumer’s demand for instant gratification. By building and optimizing this dynamic online experience, a business enhances online engagement, increases conversion rates and enriches lifetime value to generate profitable growth.

According to Nixon, “Every company must present a dynamic experience, and that means understanding and predicting the visitor’s intent and presenting them with what they are looking for in that moment. Traditional personalization methods, in which a customer profile could take three months to build, no longer make sense in a digital world. For companies to remain relevant, they must be able to deliver phenomenal, compelling, and dynamic experiences to consumers in the moment. That means both presenting offers that a visitor is seeking as well as having the ability to iterate and make changes to these offers in real-time.”

“The onus is on businesses to help customers navigate to what they are looking for based on how they interact with the site in the moment,” said Simon Rodrigue, chief digital officer of Staples Canada. “Algolia’s vision completely turns search and online experiences on its head. With a dynamic experience platform, organizations will have the ability to quickly iterate and fine-tune their offerings on the fly, without creating an elongated IT project each time a change is needed. Algolia is driving this innovation, and cares about the real problems both organizations and consumers face today.”

Algolia serves over 10,000 customers globally with its API platform for dynamic experiences, powering 1.5+ trillion searches, and is used by an estimated one in eight people online. Today, Algolia is estimated to be four times bigger than Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, Baidu, and Yandex combined.

Furthermore, Algolia is revealing three core product pillars that enable companies to predict intent and deliver results:

Algolia Predict : Learns from all actions performed by a user in their current session to deliver real-time, user intent predictions. It obtains high-level demographics to generate intent predictions — such as likelihood to purchase — and can be leveraged in Algolia Search, Algolia Recommend, or other platforms.

: Learns from all actions performed by a user in their current session to deliver real-time, user intent predictions. It obtains high-level demographics to generate intent predictions — such as likelihood to purchase — and can be leveraged in Algolia Search, Algolia Recommend, or other platforms. Algolia Search : Powers every experience in which a visitor is looking for an item to purchase or a user is seeking specific information, whether in the search bar or through navigation, category pages, landing pages, and more. It creates dynamic, relevant experiences by adapting the content to the user, through real-time intent predictions using Algolia Predict and Algolia Personalization.

: Powers every experience in which a visitor is looking for an item to purchase or a user is seeking specific information, whether in the search bar or through navigation, category pages, landing pages, and more. It creates dynamic, relevant experiences by adapting the content to the user, through real-time intent predictions using Algolia Predict and Algolia Personalization. Algolia Recommend: When combined with Algolia Predict, showcases accurate content to each user based on their intent and unique interactions with the website, including the page they are viewing and products in their shopping cart.



Algolia’s new dynamic experiences vision follows a landmark year that saw significant corporate growth and product innovation. The company’s recent acquisition of Google Digital News Initiative-funded startup MorphL enables developers, data scientists, and marketers to predict users’ intent, personalize online experiences, and create highly-targeted offers through its AI and machine learning platform. Additionally, the company continues to strengthen its world-class team, including the appointment of Nixon as CEO and rounding out its executive suite with Michelle Adams (Chief Revenue Officer), Carlton Baab (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer), Piyush Patel (Chief Business Development Officer), and Jim Schattin (Chief Customer Officer).

About Algolia

Algolia provides an API-platform for dynamic experiences enabling organizations to predict intent and deliver results. Algolia achieves this with an API-first approach that enables developers and business teams to surface relevant content when wanted — satisfying the demand for instant gratification — and building and optimizing online experiences that enhance online engagement, increase conversion rates, and enrich lifetime value to generate profitable growth. More than 10,000 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 Trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York, and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .