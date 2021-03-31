Nuvei Joins the Canadian Gaming Association

English French

MONTREAL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has announced it has joined the Canadian Gaming Association (“CGA”). The CGA is Canada’s premier national trade association working to advance the gaming industry across the country.



Nuvei’s partnership with the CGA expands the company’s growth as a leader of international iGaming payment technology and thought leadership. As the gaming industry progresses in North America, iGaming operators are looking to employ seamless payment processing capabilities. The Company’s partnership with the CGA aims to ensure that the association can meet the innovation requirements necessary to streamline and modernize regulated digital gaming payments across Canada.

Leveraging its vast experience in the industry globally, Nuvei has positioned itself as a leading iGaming payment solution provider, helping operators maximize conversions, improve acceptance rates, and enhance security, all through a single proprietary platform. In addition to advocating for the industry, the Company’s wealth of knowledge in the ever-changing regulatory and compliance landscape will benefit all of Canada’s gaming industry stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the CGA to provide our support, advocacy, and expertise as the Canadian iGaming industry continues to evolve,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's chairman and CEO. “We look forward to collaborating with the CGA and enabling it to meet its goals of advancing the scope of gaming in Canada, while embracing best practices and payment technology.”

“The CGA is excited to welcome Nuvei to the family,” said Paul Burns, CGA president and CEO. “Nuvei encourages innovation in both payments and policy, and the CGA is thrilled to be partnering with them. By collaborating with payment technology leaders like Nuvei, we can increase access to iGaming across the country and bring more awareness to the positive economic impacts of the gaming industry.”

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 200 markets worldwide, supports 455 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association working to advance the evolution of Canada’s gaming industry. The association’s mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; leverage research, innovation, and best practices to advance the industry; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada.

