Murray Devine Valuation Advisors Acts as Financial Advisor to Several GP-Led Transactions

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murray Devine Valuation Advisors, a leading independent valuation advisory firm, today announced that it provided valuation services for two recent GP-led transactions, including one of the five largest single asset GP-led transactions of the last twelve months. Murray Devine provided a fairness opinion for a large global private equity firm for a transaction involving the sale of a portfolio company out of an existing fund and into a newly created special purpose vehicle, or continuation fund, controlled by the same private equity firm. This transaction was structured for the private equity firm to maintain its lead investor position while providing additional capital to optimize the portfolio company’s growth, value, and investor base.

“GP-led transactions are the largest and fastest growing segment of the private equity secondaries market. As a leading provider of transaction opinions for over 30 years, Murray Devine is well-positioned to continue providing private equity clients with best-in-class valuation services,” said Dan DiDomenico, Senior Managing Director and Head of Valuation. “GP-led transactions present unique conflicts of interest that demand independent valuation expertise and we are experienced in helping mitigate risk for all stakeholders in these types of transactions.”

Murray Devine also provided valuation services to a U.S.-based private debt manager in connection with the acquisition of a portfolio of senior secured term loans by a large global private markets multi-manager investor. This transaction provided liquidity to existing LPs, broadened the investor base with new LPs seeking exposure to private debt, and efficiently transitioned the portfolio to a new entity.

Mark Emrich, Managing Director, commented, “Private equity GP-led transactions will remain the predominant type of secondary transaction for the foreseeable future. Successfully completed transactions, growing dedicated private debt secondary capital, and managers’ continual quest to create value for their investors, are among the factors fueling the continued growth of the private debt GP-led market.”

About Murray Devine Valuation Advisors

Murray Devine Valuation Advisors provides financial opinions and valuation advisory services to many of the premier private equity, corporate, venture capital, and commercial banking institutions in the country. We routinely participate in mergers, acquisitions, and recapitalizations in a broad array of industries.

Since 1989, Murray Devine has remained true to its exclusive focus of “valuation and valuation only.” In every engagement, our clients benefit from the independence, insight, and balanced judgment gained from our involvement in such diverse transactions to all our engagements.

Unwavering client focus, reliable quality and responsive service are the hallmarks of every Murray Devine engagement.

For more information or to learn more about how we can be a valued resource for your future deals, please contact us or visit https://www.murraydevine.com

Contact:

Mark Emrich, Managing Director

Murray, Devine & Co., Inc.

+1 646-442-3794

memrich@murraydevine.com