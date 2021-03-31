Starbucks Canada and Second Harvest extend food donation partnership to more than 700 stores across Canada

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on a successful Toronto-area launch in 2019, Starbucks Canada announced today that it is expanding its food donation partnership with Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, to more than 700 company-operated stores across Canada.



By expanding Starbucks FoodShare nationally, the company will provide local communities with ready to eat meals, including breakfast sandwiches, paninis, protein boxes, yogurt, milk and dairy alternatives like soy, oat and coconut.

Since the program launched in 2019 with more than 250 Starbucks stores in the Greater Toronto Area, more than 380,000 meals have been donated to 193 non-profit organizations. This diversion of food surplus from landfills also helps to minimize the company’s environmental footprint: to date, the release of 314,304 pounds of greenhouse gases has been averted by food donations.

“One hundred per cent of our surplus food, that would otherwise go into the landfill, will be rescued to feed a family or the most vulnerable, all while helping to make a positive impact on the environment,” said Luisa Girotto, vice president of Public Affairs, Starbucks Canada. “This is an incredible moment for Starbucks Canada and Second Harvest, and it’s another step towards our aspiration of being a resource-positive company by giving more than we take from the planet.”

“We’re delighted to see the expansion of Starbucks’ food donation program, which reflects the strength of their commitment to keeping healthy, delicious food where it belongs: with people, not in landfill,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “As we continue to deal with the pandemic’s impact, supporting the health of communities and the environment is crucial and we all have a role to play, now more than ever. Starbucks’ leadership in food recovery will have a major, national impact.”

“The Starbucks donations have been a tremendous help in our programs to feed the homeless,” said Marcia White of the Kendalwood Church Food Bank in Whitby, ON. “We get sandwiches in our weekly pick-up and give them out with fruit and a beverage. The prepared sandwiches save resources and volunteers’ time that they can use on other tasks – and people really like the sandwiches. We really appreciate it!“

Starbucks FoodShare is part of the company’s broader environmental strategy which aims to reduce carbon, water, and waste footprints by 50 per cent by 2030.

About Starbucks Canada

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at www.Starbucks.ca.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader in food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus perishable food before it ends up in landfill negatively impacting our environment. The Second Harvest Food Rescue App connects businesses with surplus food to local non-profits, ensuring good food gets to people. With the global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), bringing together government, industry, Indigenous communities and the non-profit sector to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast to coast to coast. Learn more at https://secondharvest.ca/ .

