NHK WORLD-JAPAN’s Dining with the Chef to be Inducted into the TASTE AWARDS 2020 Hall of Fame

TOKYO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHK WORLD-JAPAN, the English-language international service of Japan’s sole public media organization, NHK, today announced that its cooking program Dining with the Chef will be inducted into the prestigious TASTE HALL OF FAME for 2020. The ceremony for the 8th class of inductees will take place as part of the TASTE AWARDS, held virtually on April 12, 2021.



Dining with the Chef, which has aired on NHK WORLD-JAPAN since 2011, features Japanese chefs Tatsuo Saito and Rika Yukimasa, who along with hosts Yu Hayami and Patrick Harlan, help introduce Americans to the techniques, ingredients, and harmony of Japanese cuisine. The series features a wide variety of authentic Japanese dishes that can be prepared at home, ranging from the simple to the complex, and from entrees to desserts.

“I am grateful Dining with the Chef was chosen for such a high honor as the TASTE HALL OF FAME,” said Fumiko Horiuchi, series producer. “Ever since 2011, when a massive earthquake struck our country, our chefs and the passionate staff of the program have been on a mission to spread the charms of Japan’s traditional food and modern cuisine to the world.”

Dining with the Chef is the third Japanese media entity or personality to be inducted into the TASTE HALL OF FAME. Oishinbo ("The Gourmet"), a long-running cooking magna/anime series, was among the first class of inductees in 2013, and in 2018, Chef Masaharu Morimoto was inducted into the 6th class of the TASTE HALL OF FAME.

The Annual TASTE AWARDS are the original awards for the Lifestyle Entertainment Industry, and the highest awards for creators, producers, hosts, and directors of Lifestyle Programs, Series, Shows & Cinema. Formerly known as the Tasty Awards, they are the premier broadcast awards show celebrating the year’s best achievements in Food, Fashion, Health, Travel, Sports and Lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, in Online & Streaming Video, and in Apps, Radio, Podcasts and Photography. Its Mission is to recognize and acknowledge outstanding excellence in video, film, mobile and interactive content focused on food, drink, fashion, design, travel, health and lifestyle. This year’s TASTE AWARDS can be viewed on April 12, 2021 at 5:30pm PDT on Facebook, YouTube, and on the TASTE AWARDS website.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN is presented in 13 major US markets through its partnerships with public television broadcasters in each market, and across the country via DIRECTV (channels 322 and 2049). The service is also available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, as well as via a free downloadable app and streaming on the website: nhk.jp/world.

About NHK WORLD-JAPAN

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan’s sole public media organization, operating the nation’s largest domestic and international television network. In Japan, NHK broadcasts six TV channels including 4K and 8K along with three radio stations. NHK also transmits two international television channels, NHK WORLD-JAPAN (English, HD, 24/7) and NHK WORLD PREMIUM (Japanese, HD, 24/7), as well as international radio services in eighteen languages. NHK WORLD-JAPAN reaches over 380 million households in 160 countries and regions via local satellite and cable TV providers. Online live streaming and VOD (video-on-demand) services through the free mobile app and the website, give viewers access to NHK WORLD-JAPAN anywhere and anytime. You can also connect through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Presenting an extensive range of Asia-centered programming, NHK WORLD-JAPAN is your window to Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. For more details, visit nhk.jp/world.

About Japan International Broadcasting, Inc.

Japan International Broadcasting Inc. (JIB), a subsidiary of NHK, is responsible for the worldwide distribution of the HD English language news/lifestyle channel “NHK WORLD-JAPAN,” as well as the HD Japanese language channel “NHK WORLD PREMIUM.” Currently, the two channels are broadcast around the world on three international plus domestic satellites in their respective markets and reach households, hotels, and others via DTH, cable, IPTV, and terrestrial broadcast.