Simeio Ranks Among Overall Leaders in KuppingerCole 2021 Leadership Compass Report

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio (“Simeio” or the “Company”), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), has been recognized in the Overall Leadership group in the KuppingerCole 2021 Leadership Compass for Identity Fabrics. The report highlights the Simeio Identity Orchestrator’s (IO) focus on enabling a common unifying identity architecture for the enterprise across Employee, Customer and Business Partner identities.



Simeio ranks within the top 3 in the Overall Leadership rating for the Identity Fabrics market segment. The Overall Leadership ranking provides a combined view of the ratings for Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership, and Market Leadership. Simeio also stands out in its ability to orchestrate IAM services from existing IAM tools by offering a common control, architecture, adoption and monitoring framework.

“Simeio understands the need for a holistic approach to identity, and the Simeio Identity Orchestrator is proof that they’re approaching identity not as a tool, but a comprehensive platform that is architected throughout the enterprise,” states Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst at KuppingerCole. “They are delivering an inclusive set of identity capabilities as a managed service, providing easy, controlled access and privileges —supporting a range of deployment models.”

Simeio is distinguished from other vendors that have integrated offerings spanning their own IAM tools. Simeio IO comes with integration capabilities from over a dozen IAM, ITSM, SIEM and Risk vendors delivering true orchestration that is pre-integrated as one platform. This provides a holistic view and control plane for Identity Governance, Access Management and Privileged Access across employees, customers, partners and things.

The company goes beyond merely integrating existing solutions and adds a range of their own capabilities in a modern microservices architecture. “Identity has become a business mandate for enterprise security, and organizations must ensure their identity fabrics are flexible, modular, easily consumed, and consistently applied,” states Asif Savvas, Senior Vice President of Products and Offerings at Simeio. “This is a fundamental requirement for effectively mediating the connections between every user and service. The identity space is expanding rapidly, and we are honored to be ranked in the Overall Leadership category in the KuppingerCole 2021 Identity Fabrics report, and we are privileged to have also been recognized as a leader in the Identity Innovations and Identity Products categories.”

Simeio Identity Orchestrator received the highest rating, “strong positive”, for Security, Functionality, and Usability, and was rated as “positive” for Interoperability and Deployment. Simeio also scored “positive” for Ecosystem, Market Position, and Financial Strength, and “strong positive” for Innovativeness. The report highlights the following strengths of Simeio IO:

Well-thought-out approach on orchestrating existing IAM products

Broad partner ecosystem, involving many of the established vendors

Simeio provides MSP and IDaaS services, operated from their own operations centers

Consistent set of REST APIs for an Identity API layer

Supports gradual migration of existing IAM solutions

Provides a single sign-on experience across all IAM services

Simeio acts as a product vendor with an independent roadmap, while also operating as MSP and IDaaS

Download a complimentary copy of the 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity Fabrics at: https://marketing.simeiosolutions.com/kuppingercole-identity-fabrics-report-2021.

About Simeio

Simeio provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and services provide the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged Access Management, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS—which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit http://www.simeio.com/ .

Media Contact:

Danya Harper

info@simeio.com

770-282-4442