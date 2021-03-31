Healixa Inc. Appoints McKenzie Gallagher to Advisory Board

Holbrook, New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "EMOR", “Healixa”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed McKenzie Gallagher to its Advisory Board, effective immediately. This announcement closely follows the Company’s March 8, 2021 announcement regarding the appointment of Rep. Denver Riggleman to its Advisory Board, and its March 11, 2021 announcement regarding the appointment of Jessica Múzquiz.

Gallagher is an entrepreneur, executive, philanthropist, and breast cancer survivor that is native to Traverse City, Michigan, where she and her husband are the Founders and Owners of the Rove Estate Vineyard & Tasting Room. While the Rove Estate Winery is a for-profit entity, it also started a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, called H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Everyday) which promotes continuity of care through health services in local communities as well as globally.

Prior to founding this Northern Michigan winery in 2016, Gallagher spent nearly a decade gaining experience in multiple different facets of healthcare management including medical staff services, physician onboarding, network development, hospital client procurement, and implementations at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas, and Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, VA. Gallagher managed a dedicated national hospital onboarding team, focused on servicing hundreds of hospitals from physician onboarding, cost reduction, and containment to patient monitoring. Her passion for community health and patient care is reflected in her ongoing achievements. Gallagher obtained her Bachelor of Art in Sociology through Oakland University and then later received her Master’s in Business Administration with a focus on Strategic Management through Davenport University, where she was the recipient of the prestigious Davenport University’s Outstanding Young Alumni award.

"Whether she is hosting a St. Jude’s Hospital Children’s event or writing a 400-page grant application, McKenzie Gallagher adds tremendous value to any operation. On behalf of the entire Board, we are eager to realize McKenzie’s proven entrepreneurial impact. We are excited to see what our futures hold together," says CEO Ian Parker.

“I’m excited to be joining the Company during its rapid entry into the healthtech sector,” commented McKenzie Gallagher. “I look forward to applying my professional and entrepreneurial experience in leading growth at an organization committed to serving the healthcare needs of customers and communities in such an innovative way.”

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under the symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



