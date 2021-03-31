Hootsuite Partners with Pride At Work Canada to Advance LGBTQ2+ Inclusion

Vancouver, BC, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honour of International Transgender Day of Visibility, Hootsuite is announcing today an exciting new partnership with Pride At Work Canada, a leading organization for LGBTQ2+ & Workplace Inclusion. Hootsuite has committed to building a diverse, inclusive, results-oriented culture that encourages people to be who they are and bring their true selves to work.



In a recent revamp of Hootsuite’s benefit plans, coverage for gender affirmation is now offered to all Canadian and US employees.

“Our commitment is to foster an environment at Hootsuite where all employees feel like they belong and have the opportunity to excel,” said Tara Ataya, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Hootsuite. “LGBTQ2+ people face significant barriers to employment and advancement in many countries around the world. We look forward to partnering with Pride At Work Canada to lead by example together to break down barriers in the industry, be great allies and transform the tech sector for the better. ”

Pride At Work Canada empowers employers to build workplaces that celebrate all employees regardless of gender expression, gender identity and sexual orientation through dialogue, education and thought leadership.

“Our focus is on providing connection, education and benchmarking to our partners for them to better incorporate policies and practices that are inclusive of the LGBTQ2+ community,” said Jade Pichette, Manager of Programming, Pride At Work Canada. “We are encouraged by the work Hootsuite has already done, and look forward to working closely with their team”.



Pride At Work Canada’s research found that although most large employers provide health benefits to their full-time employees, only about 10% include coverage for transition related care for trans and gender diverse workers.



“Through the launch of their benefits specific to gender affirmation, Hootsuite has taken a significant step in creating a supportive environment for the LGBTQ2+ community,” said Pichette.



Hootsuite’s Shanley Brooks (she/her), and Pride At Work’s Jade Pichette (they/them) will further discuss the partnership in a LinkedIn Live at 8 am PST March 31.







-30-



