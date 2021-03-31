New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044426/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there's a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.

Abstract:

- Global Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market to Reach $36.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$21.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pneumatic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

- The Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.

- Hydraulic Segment to Record 1.8% CAGR

- In the global Hydraulic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

ASIMCO Technologies Group Limited

Cummins, Inc.

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Lucas Electrical

Mitsuba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

