Schneider National, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 29, 2021

| Source: Schneider Schneider

Green Bay, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its first quarter 2021 results pre-market on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (EST) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through May 6, 2021 by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13717823.

The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

 

 

-END-

Attachment 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                SNDR
                            
                            
                                Schneider
                            
                            
                                Schneider National
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        01-1Q21 earnings announcement2.pdf
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data