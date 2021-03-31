AB Amber Grid announces audited consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020, the consolidated annual report and the draft profit allocation

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian gas transmission system operator AB Amber Grid (legal entity code 303090867, registered address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania) announces consolidated and separate financial statements, consolidated annual report and an independent audit report for the year ended 31 December 2020 and draft profit allocation.



Amber Grid is one of the first Lithuanian companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange to prepare and publish financial statements and annual reports in ESEF format, inserting XHTML format marking. This marking complies with the specifications of Inline XBRL set out in Annex III to Regulation 2018/815.



Key audited financial indicators for 2020:



• Revenue – EUR 52.3 million (2019 - EUR 55.6 million);

• EBITDA - EUR 26.1 million (2019 - EUR 25.2 million);

• Net profit – EUR 18.2 million (EUR 12.6 million in 2019).



The draft profit allocation for 2020 was prepared in accordance with the provisions of the dividend policy of UAB EPSO-G group of companies. The Company’s Board approved of the Administration proposal to submit to General Shareholders’ Meeting the decision to leave the distributable profit in the company having regard to the fact that the Company carries out large-scale strategic gas interconnection project GIPL between Lithuania and Poland.

Annexes:

1. Amber Grid consolidated and separate financial statements, consolidated annual report for 2020, approval of responsible persons, independent auditor's report;

2. Amber Grid draft profit allocation for 2020.



More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt



