StemGen Announces Pilot Program for D3eSports Cup Powered by StemGen Educational Tournament Completed

HOUSTON, TX, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- StemGen (OTC: SGNI), a leading broad automotive engineering and esports technology company, successfully completed its inaugural five-week D3eSports Cup powered by StemGen virtual esports school program series. The educational esports pilot program with Northeastern Pennsylvania Schools, consisted of 16 pre-qualified high school students testing teaching modules using motorsports via real and virtual interactions.



The D3eSports Cup powered by StemGen esports tournament series launched Tuesday, Feb. 23 for five weeks with students, aged 13-18, with varied levels of esports experience and academic aptitudes to assess the collection of a wide range of methods and data to support the school curriculum for D3eSports educational tournaments in the future.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of our ‘D3eSports Cup powered by StemGen’ pilot program with the Pennsylvania schools,” said Simon Dawson, president and chief executive officer of StemGen. “The students/drivers were fantastic and offered excellent input throughout the entire five-week tournament. This educational program allowed us the opportunity to test different STEM teaching variables through esports to further connect our virtual-to-real platform. I believe some of our methods will help students look at driving on the road with a different view after having seen what can happen on the track virtually. They also were very excited to learn how adjustment to things like tire grip and the engine can affect your on-track performance, expanding their STEM principles. We were also excited about the input we received from them regarding our goal to help students navigate a career path they are passionate about and future education needs required being the exact route they wanted and desired. We will take much of the knowledge we gained from this tournament to further write our curriculum for future educational esports tournaments for schools, both high schools and universities.”

“The D3eSports Cup pilot program we participated in was one of the most exciting things I’ve done,” said ‘MikeyBlueEyes’, the 18-year-old tournament winning student from the pilot program. “And to win the five-week tournament made me really proud. The opportunity to race with other students my age was fun, competitive and I really liked everyone’s enthusiasm for the tournament. I pretty much enjoyed every part of the tournament.

“The competition among the students was fantastic. Everyone put in their best effort, tried to beat each other, which was fun, and I loved putting in a lot of time practicing and making sure my car was fast. I also enjoyed sharing with the other students to make sure we all knew how to handle the track on race day and when it mattered the most. I felt the most important thing we learned is how competitors prepare in advance for a race, not just in esports but in the real world as well. Everyone put a lot of work and passion into their cars and preparation and it showed. Everything about this experience really motivated me and I can’t wait to see what I can do in the future.”

Future D3eSports education tournaments are under consideration but no timelines have yet to be announced.

For more information about StemGen, Inc., please visit https://stemgeninc.com/

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is a broad automotive engineering and esports technology company focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education. The Company generates revenues through the licensing of in-house developed hydrogen-fueled automotive technologies, audience and education monetization programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, TX. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

