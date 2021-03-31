New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transcritical CO2 Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043849/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Transcritical CO2 Systems Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Transcritical CO2 Systems estimated at US$31.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Refrigeration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.4% CAGR and reach US$44.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heating segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR
- The Transcritical CO2 Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.
- Air Conditioning Segment to Record 15.8% CAGR
- In the global Air Conditioning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- Antares Pharma, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Durect Corporation
- Iontera, Inc.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Novartis AG
- Pantec Biosolutions AG
- Tesa Labtec GmbH
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043849/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2 Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Refrigeration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Refrigeration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Heating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Heating by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Conditioning
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Air Conditioning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Supermarkets &
Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Supermarkets &
Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Heat Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Processing &
Storage Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Food Processing &
Storage Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2 Systems
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2 Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing &
Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2 Systems
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2 Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing &
Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 57: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating
and Air Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage
Facilities and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating
and Air Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage
Facilities and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 75: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 77: India Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: India 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 79: India Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: India 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 81: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating
and Air Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 83: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage
Facilities and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 84: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating
and Air Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage
Facilities and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat
Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating
and Air Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 93: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage
Facilities and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 95: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 99: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 101: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 103: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 105: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating
and Air Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage
Facilities and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 110: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat
Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 113: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating
and Air Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 115: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage
Facilities and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 116: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 117: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 118: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 119: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 121: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating and Air
Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 123: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Application - Supermarkets & Convenience Stores,
Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 124: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical CO2
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food
Processing & Storage Facilities and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 125: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Transcritical CO2 Systems by Function - Refrigeration, Heating
and Air Conditioning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Transcritical
CO2 Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 127: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043849/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________