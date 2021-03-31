Årsrapport 2020 for Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest

| Source: Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest

KØBENHAVN, DENMARK

Hermed offentliggøres årsrapporten for 2020 for Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest med tilhørende afdelinger.

Årsrapporten er vedhæftet denne fondsbørsmeddelelse og kan endvidere downloades på accunia.com

• Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity KL, ACAECO, DK0060804052

• Accunia Invest EUR CLO Invest Grade DKK, ACACIGDKK, DK0060804136

• Accunia Invest European High Yield (KL), ACKEHY, DK0061149036


Kontaktperson:

Direktør Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070.
Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på https://accunia.com/businesses/investments-funds.
Store Regnegade 5, 1, 1110 København K, tlf. 33 32 70 70
contact@accunia.com

