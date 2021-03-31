Green Development, LLC to Construct Operational/Warehouse Facility at Quonset

Cranston, RI, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Development, LLC announced today they are constructing an 83,000 square foot operations and support facility for the company’s renewable energy development and construction business. Green will be consolidating its warehousing and operational support infrastructure currently spread across multiple locations throughout Rhode Island. Green’s Quonset location will serve as a hub for their field operations team, equipment and inventory.

“Quonset was just a natural fit for us and the process in place there makes it simple and easy for a business to set up shop. As the company continues to grow, we needed a centralized operations center to support the development of renewable projects throughout Rhode Island. Quonset was not only a great location, but we have the added benefit of shipping solar and wind components directly to a pier at the Port of Davisville, which is in close proximity to our new facility,” said Mark DePasquale, chairman and founder of Green Development, LLC. “I want to thank Steve King and the entire team at the Quonset Development Corporation for working with us to get this project off the ground.”

“We are pleased to welcome Green Development to Quonset, where they will join a vibrant business community of more than 200 great Rhode Island companies with over 12,000 jobs,” said Steve J. King, P.E., managing director of the Quonset Development Corporation. “We are certain that Quonset will be the ideal location for Green’s cutting edge renewable energy development work and as a hub for the company’s field operations team, equipment and inventory.”

The facility will feature a unique building design, with a south-facing roofline to maximize the opportunity for the placement and efficiency of solar roof panels. The building will be of steel construction with a concrete foundation and slab. A three-bay mechanics area will allow for indoor equipment and truck maintenance. Green will eventually warehouse 55MW of solar panels at this new location for projects scheduled to go online by 2023 once the facility is constructed.

The proposed building and associated improvements are estimated to cost $6,000,000.

A field operations team of approximately 50 employees including truck drivers, superintendents, laborers, foremen, mechanics, and dispatch personnel will work from this location. The new facility will also serve as the base of operations for the Vensys team, a German turbine manufacturer and Green Development partner.

- About Green Development –

Green Development LLC, founded by Mark DePasquale in 2009, is Rhode Island’s leading wind and solar energy company. It is distinguished by its project management efficiency, supply chain and logistics expertise, operations and maintenance capabilities and speed to market.

Green’s current portfolio includes more than 78 MW of solar and wind projects in operation. Approximately 111 MW is scheduled to go online this year, resulting in a total of 189 MW of renewable energy projects operated and managed by Green Development by the end of 2021. For more information, please visit www.green-ri.com and follow us @GreenDevLLC.

